        <
        >

          Cavs' Atkinson, assistant round out All-Star coaching staff

          play
          Giannis, KAT part of NBA Eastern Conference starting lineup (3:06)

          Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson unveil the NBA Eastern Conference All-Star starters. (3:06)

          • ESPN News Services
          Jan 24, 2025, 05:52 AM

          Kenny Atkinson's first season as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers will include his first time as a head coach in the All-Star Game.

          Atkinson's Cavaliers (36-7) clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference through games played this Sunday thanks to the Boston Celtics' 117-96 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. As a result, Atkinson will coach one of the four teams in the revamped All-Star Game format on Feb. 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

          An assistant coach from the Cleveland staff will serve as a head coach for another one of the four teams.

          The other two head coaches will be Mark Daigneault of the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as an assistant from his staff, as previously announced.

          Atkinson is the first Cavaliers to coach in the All-Star Game since Tyronn Lue in the 2015-16 season.

          The NBA adopted a new one-night All-Star Game tournament this season with three teams comprising eight All-Stars drafted by former NBA players Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal of TNT's "Inside the NBA."

          The winner of the Rising Stars challenge competition between first- and second-year players will be the fourth team in the All-Star Game tournament.

          Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.