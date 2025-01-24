The 2025 NBA Paris Games are officially underway as the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers participate in the NBA's fourth and fifth games in Paris this week.
This year's event marks the first time the league has played two regular-season games in the French capital in the same season. San Antonio won the first meeting 140-110 on Thursday, and the two teams will play the second game Saturday (noon ET on ESPN). The tradition began in 2020 when the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets faced off and resumed in 2023 after two years off.
This season's edition marks the return of Spurs center Victor Wembanyama to his home country as the 2023 No. 1 pick played in his first NBA game in France. Wembanyama has had a busy week -- also attending a Louis Vuitton fashion show and a Paris Saint-Germain match.
However, off-the-court activities are plenty in Paris and both teams made sure to capitalize on the moments.
Here are the top sights and sounds from the 2025 NBA Paris Games.
Star power assembles for first game
Big names made sure to make the trip to Paris on Thursday.
Spurs legends Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and David Robinson were in attendance, posing alongside Basketball Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson and Pau Gasol. The WNBA was well-represented with New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink.
All the NBA legends and celebs at the game in Paris today! 👀🤩 pic.twitter.com/LdkkoFB6r6— NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2025
Some of the NFL's most recognizable wide receivers sat courtside, too. The Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase and Odell Beckham Jr. posed for a photo together.
Wemby presented with a warm welcome home
Wemby comes out to a ROAR in Paris 🗣️🇫🇷— NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2025
Spurs/Pacers on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/GlIsECLmnD
Stars Sabrina Ionescu, Tony Parker in attendance
CP x Sabrina x Tony Parker— NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2025
Spurs/Pacers in Paris is next on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/kFwTLloWi1
Pacers, Spurs arrive ahead of action
stylin' in Paris 🇫🇷😮💨 pic.twitter.com/4lwM2scyQt— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 23, 2025
rolled out the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/JdiieDjGcJ— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 23, 2025
Did someone say Paris fashion week? 👀📸@MichelobULTRA | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/lURBK5yq4F— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 23, 2025
Full-circle moment for Wemby
Wembanyama was drafted as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft nearly two years ago. The French superstar is back in his element in his first NBA Paris game with San Antonio.
Back in the same exact gym for shootaround that he played in two years ago... And in the blink of an eye, @Wemby's back with the @Spurs to play in his first #NBAParis Game!— NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2025
🏀🇫🇷 2:00pm/et on NBA TV 📺 pic.twitter.com/g1g6t2Lfbd
Eiffel Tower flicks
The Pacers made sure to pose near the 1,083-foot monument, locally nicknamed "The Iron Lady," in Paris.
Pacers in Paris 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/qFOBE7kq63— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 21, 2025
A proposal to remember
Paris isn't known as the "City of Love" for no reason. Pacers forward Obi Toppin capitalized on the moment by proposing to his now fiancée Mag Bellinger.
During the 2023 NBA Paris Games, then-Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. also proposed to his girlfriend.
the perfect Paris proposal 💍😍— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 22, 2025
congratulations to Obi Toppin and his fiancée Mag on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/GntTf0Cu7x
Spurs in the house to support Paris-Saint German
Wembanyama is more than just a basketball player. The 7-foot-3 center and the Spurs were in attendance to see Paris-Saint German take on Manchester City.
Wemby showing off on the pitch at the PSG-Man City match in Paris!— NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2025
(via @championsleague) pic.twitter.com/ynvLRIO46Q
WHAT. A. MATCH. 👏— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 23, 2025
🤝 @PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/FYnKAfJ3Bt
Wemby unveils self-designed courts in hometown
Wembanyama's homecoming to France was bigger than his bout against the Pacers. A native of Le Chesnay, about 12 miles south of Paris, Wembanyama stopped by a park he grew up in with a gift that'll last a lifetime. -- READ MORE
The "Play Paris" court is officially open! pic.twitter.com/LWPThI48En— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 21, 2025
"Play Paris" is here 🤩— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 21, 2025
Today's the opening of our new court in Le Chesnay, @wemby's hometown! pic.twitter.com/ZCmXuB5LCt