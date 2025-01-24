Check out the best of Victor Wembanyama's 30-point game as the Spurs blow out the Pacers in Paris. (1:56)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NBA Paris Games are officially underway as the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers participate in the NBA's fourth and fifth games in Paris this week.

This year's event marks the first time the league has played two regular-season games in the French capital in the same season. San Antonio won the first meeting 140-110 on Thursday, and the two teams will play the second game Saturday (noon ET on ESPN). The tradition began in 2020 when the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets faced off and resumed in 2023 after two years off.

This season's edition marks the return of Spurs center Victor Wembanyama to his home country as the 2023 No. 1 pick played in his first NBA game in France. Wembanyama has had a busy week -- also attending a Louis Vuitton fashion show and a Paris Saint-Germain match.

However, off-the-court activities are plenty in Paris and both teams made sure to capitalize on the moments.

Here are the top sights and sounds from the 2025 NBA Paris Games.

Star power assembles for first game

Big names made sure to make the trip to Paris on Thursday.

Spurs legends Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and David Robinson were in attendance, posing alongside Basketball Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson and Pau Gasol. The WNBA was well-represented with New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink.

All the NBA legends and celebs at the game in Paris today! 👀🤩 pic.twitter.com/LdkkoFB6r6 — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2025

Some of the NFL's most recognizable wide receivers sat courtside, too. The Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase and Odell Beckham Jr. posed for a photo together.

Odell Beckham Jr., CeeDee Lamb and Ja'Marr Chase look on during the game between the San Antonio Spurs against the Indiana Pacers as part of the NBA Paris Games 2025. (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)

Wemby presented with a warm welcome home

Wemby comes out to a ROAR in Paris 🗣️🇫🇷



Spurs/Pacers on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/GlIsECLmnD — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2025

Stars Sabrina Ionescu, Tony Parker in attendance

CP x Sabrina x Tony Parker



Spurs/Pacers in Paris is next on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/kFwTLloWi1 — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2025

Pacers, Spurs arrive ahead of action

rolled out the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/JdiieDjGcJ — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 23, 2025

Full-circle moment for Wemby

Wembanyama was drafted as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft nearly two years ago. The French superstar is back in his element in his first NBA Paris game with San Antonio.

Back in the same exact gym for shootaround that he played in two years ago... And in the blink of an eye, @Wemby's back with the @Spurs to play in his first #NBAParis Game!



🏀🇫🇷 2:00pm/et on NBA TV 📺 pic.twitter.com/g1g6t2Lfbd — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2025

Eiffel Tower flicks

The Pacers made sure to pose near the 1,083-foot monument, locally nicknamed "The Iron Lady," in Paris.

Pacers in Paris 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/qFOBE7kq63 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 21, 2025

A proposal to remember

Paris isn't known as the "City of Love" for no reason. Pacers forward Obi Toppin capitalized on the moment by proposing to his now fiancée Mag Bellinger.

During the 2023 NBA Paris Games, then-Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. also proposed to his girlfriend.

the perfect Paris proposal 💍😍



congratulations to Obi Toppin and his fiancée Mag on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/GntTf0Cu7x — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 22, 2025

Spurs in the house to support Paris-Saint German

Wembanyama is more than just a basketball player. The 7-foot-3 center and the Spurs were in attendance to see Paris-Saint German take on Manchester City.