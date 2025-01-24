        <
        >

          Sights and sounds from the 2025 NBA Paris Games

          play
          Wemby dazzles Paris with 30-point double-double (1:56)

          Check out the best of Victor Wembanyama's 30-point game as the Spurs blow out the Pacers in Paris. (1:56)

          • ESPN staffJan 24, 2025, 12:37 AM

          The 2025 NBA Paris Games are officially underway as the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers participate in the NBA's fourth and fifth games in Paris this week.

          This year's event marks the first time the league has played two regular-season games in the French capital in the same season. San Antonio won the first meeting 140-110 on Thursday, and the two teams will play the second game Saturday (noon ET on ESPN). The tradition began in 2020 when the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets faced off and resumed in 2023 after two years off.

          This season's edition marks the return of Spurs center Victor Wembanyama to his home country as the 2023 No. 1 pick played in his first NBA game in France. Wembanyama has had a busy week -- also attending a Louis Vuitton fashion show and a Paris Saint-Germain match.

          However, off-the-court activities are plenty in Paris and both teams made sure to capitalize on the moments.

          Here are the top sights and sounds from the 2025 NBA Paris Games.

          Star power assembles for first game

          Big names made sure to make the trip to Paris on Thursday.

          Spurs legends Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and David Robinson were in attendance, posing alongside Basketball Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson and Pau Gasol. The WNBA was well-represented with New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink.

          Some of the NFL's most recognizable wide receivers sat courtside, too. The Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase and Odell Beckham Jr. posed for a photo together.

          Wemby presented with a warm welcome home

          Stars Sabrina Ionescu, Tony Parker in attendance

          Pacers, Spurs arrive ahead of action

          Full-circle moment for Wemby

          Wembanyama was drafted as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft nearly two years ago. The French superstar is back in his element in his first NBA Paris game with San Antonio.

          Eiffel Tower flicks

          The Pacers made sure to pose near the 1,083-foot monument, locally nicknamed "The Iron Lady," in Paris.

          A proposal to remember

          Paris isn't known as the "City of Love" for no reason. Pacers forward Obi Toppin capitalized on the moment by proposing to his now fiancée Mag Bellinger.

          During the 2023 NBA Paris Games, then-Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. also proposed to his girlfriend.

          Spurs in the house to support Paris-Saint German

          Wembanyama is more than just a basketball player. The 7-foot-3 center and the Spurs were in attendance to see Paris-Saint German take on Manchester City.

          Wemby unveils self-designed courts in hometown

          Wembanyama's homecoming to France was bigger than his bout against the Pacers. A native of Le Chesnay, about 12 miles south of Paris, Wembanyama stopped by a park he grew up in with a gift that'll last a lifetime. -- READ MORE