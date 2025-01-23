Open Extended Reactions

Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery on a torn right wrist ligament.

Miller, the No. 2 pick in last year's NBA draft, tore the scapholunate ligament in his wrist during the team's 117-112 win over the Utah Jazz on Jan. 15. At the time, the Hornets said he would be out indefinitely.

The surgery this week was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, the team said.

Miller was averaging a career-high 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season but has been plagued by injuries, appearing in just 27 games.