NBA postseason tracker: Who clinched playoff, play-in spots?

With just over six weeks left in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, the playoff picture will soon start to get clearer as teams book their postseason spots.

The top six teams from each conference head to the playoffs, while the No. 7 and No. 8 spots were determined by the play-in tournament.

In the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers have the commanding lead over the defending champion Boston Celtics for the top seed. The Cavs also became the first team to clinch a playoff spot.

In the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to clinch the top spot for the second straight season. But it remains a tight race for the No. 2 seed with four teams -- the Los Angeles Lakers, the Denver Nuggets, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Houston Rockets -- all within two games of each other.

Check back as more teams clinch playoff and play-in spots.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

What they've clinched: At least a playoff spot

The Cavs are first the team to clinch a playoff spot and are on target to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since their title-winning season in 2015-16.

Cleveland's remarkable season has been highlighted by three 12-game win streaks -- the second team in NBA history to do so (2006-07 Mavericks).

The Cavs reached the playoffs last season as the No. 4 seed, needing seven games to eliminate the No. 5 seed Orlando Magic in the first round. They were then ousted by the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals in five games.

What they've clinched: At least a play-in spot

The defending NBA Finals champions are looking for their record-extending 19th title, but for the moment they'll settle for at least clinching a play-in berth.

The Celtics finished as the top seed in the East last season on their way to defeating the Mavericks in the NBA Finals. Boston has made the playoffs for each of last 10 seasons, and reached at least the conference finals in four of the past five campaigns.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

What they've clinched: At least a play-in spot

The Thunder have been at the top of the Western Conference for most of the season, and are looking to make it consecutive seasons in clinching the No. 1 seed.

Last season, they were eliminated in the conference semifinals by the Mavericks, who eventually reached the NBA Finals.