Victor Wembanyama discusses the impact of Tony Parker being in the NBA when he was growing up in France. (0:22)

Open Extended Reactions

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City had a special guest in attendance -- Victor Wembanyama.

The San Antonio Spurs center was spotted early in the first half at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, the home of PSG in Paris. Newly signed PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was also at the match.

Victor Wembanyama and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in Paris to catch PSG vs. Man City 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wBIAbIrdMl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 22, 2025

Wembanyama and the Spurs are in town along with the Indiana Pacers for the NBA Paris Games. The two sides face off on Thursday, then on Sunday at noon ET on ESPN.

Born about 12 miles west of Paris in Le Chesnay, France, Wembanyama said his favorite soccer team is "PSG, of course," in October 2023. Wembanyama posed with French star and former PSG forward Kylian Mbappé in May 2023, prior to being drafted by the Spurs.

It has already been a busy week for the star.

He attended the Louis Vuitton menswear show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, sitting next to actors Bradley Cooper and Omar Sy. He also unveiled two outdoor basketball courts in his hometown on Tuesday.

Wembanyama is averaging 22.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game this season.