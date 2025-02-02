Tyrese Maxey scores 43 points to push the 76ers to a big win over the Lakers on Tuesday. (2:05)

NEW YORK -- The Los Angeles Lakers opted for a wardrobe change Saturday before playing on perhaps basketball's biggest stage, Madison Square Garden.

L.A. was scheduled to wear its "city edition" uniforms, with "Lake Show" stitched across the chest, against the New York Knicks. However, after falling to 1-9 this season in those alternative uniforms following Tuesday's loss in Philadelphia, Lakers players decided to wear their purple and black "statement edition" uniforms.

"I'm just hopeful that we're wearing matching jerseys and matching shorts," Lakers coach JJ Redick said jokingly before the game. "I don't really care what color the jerseys are."

The change ended up working out for the Lakers, who upset the Knicks with a 128-112 win.

The team is scheduled to wear the Lake Show uniforms seven more times this season after Saturday. A Lakers source told ESPN the team will reassess its uniform schedule during the All-Star break.