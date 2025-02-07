Mark Ogden discusses Arsenal not bringing in a striker during this transfer window and why they may regret it. (1:08)

Real Madrid are discussing a move for Real Sociedad midfielder and Arsenal target Martín Zubimendi, while the release clause for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha has been revealed. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid are exploring a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi, according to The Athletic. Discussions are reported to have taken place with the 26-year-old's representatives as the Bernabeu hierarchy view him as a potential future successor for Luka Modric. The LaLiga club could rival Arsenal for Zubimendi, who turned down a move to Liverpool in the summer after they activated his £50 million release clause. He has made 21 league appearances this season, in which the Erreala find themselves in 11th position in the table.

- The release clause in the new contract of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is worth £62 million, according to the Daily Mail. Multiple clubs are tracking the 25-year-old following a run of impressive performances this season, and it is said there are "no restrictions" on which teams can activate the clause when it becomes active in the summer. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are among those watching, but more clubs are expected to join the chase with no negotiation required over a transfer fee.

- Contract talks have been planned between Juventus and Weston McKennie, reports Tuttosport. The Bianconeri are keen to hand the 26-year-old a new deal to secure his future until the summer of 2028, with manager Thiago Motta viewing him as an important part of the club's future project. McKennie has made 26 appearances across all competitions this season, establishing himself as a key player for his new head coach.

- Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, reports TeamTalk. Both sides are to continue sending scouts to watch the 21-year-old, while Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on his situation. The Eagles are braced to receive offers, but they will allow him to leave Selhurst Park only for a significant transfer fee, with no release clause in his contract that runs until the summer of 2029.

- Free-agent midfielder Paul Pogba would prefer to remain in Europe despite interest from Saudi Pro League and MLS clubs, says Nicolo Schira. The 31-year-old has received offers from both leagues, but he is set to dismiss their interest, with Marseille one of the clubs reportedly "at the window" for his services. Pogba was released by Juventus in November and is able to return to action next month, when he will complete his adjusted 18 month suspension for doping.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Alex Kirkland gives his take on the summer chase for Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi.

Martin Zubimendi's is set to be one of the names of this summer's transfer window, just as it was last summer, when he ended up dramatically turning down a move to Liverpool to stay with hometown club, Real Sociedad. There are few players more in-demand than the deep-lying Basque midfielder. Most recently, ESPN reported that Arsenal were leading the race to sign the Spain international, after moving ahead of Liverpool, while Manchester City were also linked with a January move. Zubimendi switching clubs mid-season was always unlikely -- having just committed his future to La Real months earlier, he was never going to move on so fast -- but this summer, it's a different story. The playmaker loves life in San Sebastián (who wouldn't?) but La Real are having a somewhat underwhelming season, 11th in LaLiga, and at 26, Zubimendi needs to be playing at the highest level. Reports of Real Madrid's interest are no surprise. Madrid have missed the retired Toni Kroos this season, with the team's performances highlighting the fact that for all their midfield talent -- Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga et al -- they could still do with one more player in the position. And Zubimendi's skillset -- especially his range of passing and creativity -- is just what Madrid are lacking. In recent weeks it's been Dani Ceballos who's filled that position alongside Valverde in a double pivot, and he's done well, but it's hard not to see Zubimendi as a significant upgrade. Would Zubimendi favour a move to the Bernabéu over the Emirates or the Etihad? We don't yet know. The Premier League is an attractive, and lucrative, destination right now. Arsenal have a persuasive, Basque coach in Mikel Arteta, as well as two of Zubimendi's former midfield teammates at La Real in Martin Ødegaard and Mikel Merino. But there are very, very few Spanish players who turn down Madrid when given the chance.

OTHER RUMORS

- Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is likely to leave Chelsea in the summer, and the west London club will lower the price they were asking for in the winter window. Everton and West Ham were interested in a loan move for the former Leicester City midfielder, with an option to make it permanent, but were put off by the terms. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk on his contract status: "What the future brings, at the moment, I've got no idea. So anyone who says they know it, they are absolutely wrong." (Sky Sports)

- The Premier League will discuss cutting the January transfer window down to two weeks and closing the summer window before the season kicks off. (Daily Telegraph)

- Manchester United gave Lecce a "now or never" ultimatum when they moved to sign Patrick Dorgu last month. (The Sun)

- The agent of Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso has revealed that Manchester City were indeed interested in signing him last month. Reports in Italy claimed city were considering a bid of around €65m for the Italy international. (Kiss Kiss Napoli)

- Galatasaray are in talks to sign Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez. The 21-year-old reportedly turned down an offer to join Everton on loan, but the Turkish window remains open until Tuesday. (Estadio Deportivo)