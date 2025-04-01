Adam Schefter reports on rule changes in the NFL, including allowing both teams to possess the ball in overtime. (0:39)

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- NFL owners approved a significant change to the league's kickoff structure while also authorizing an expansion of the replay assist program during their final session of their league meeting Tuesday morning.

The touchback on kickoffs will be marked at the 35-yard line for the 2025 season, a move that league officials and special teams coaches said will prompt a significant increase in the return rate. The new language reflects the original intent of the massive revamp the NFL instituted in 2024, when final negotiations resulted in a touchback spotted at the 30.

That left many coaches comfortable kicking touchbacks in 2024, and the league produced a return rate of 32.8%. Denver Broncos special teams coach Darren Rizzi, one of the primary architects of the revamp, projected a 2025 return rate between 70% and 75%.

The concussion rate on kickoffs last season dropped 43% from 2023.

"The space and the speed of the play were much more down from what we're all used to," Rizzi said. "And so the play was a tremendous success, and that's why we felt the time was now to move the touchback back to the 35 to go back to the original formation that we had proposed."

Owners decided to table a part of the kickoff proposal that would have addressed low recovery rates of onside kicks. According to Rizzi, some teams have additional ideas, and that part of the proposal will likely be rewritten, with different rules for how the kickoff team can line up, and put before owners in May.

Meanwhile, owners approved a competition committee proposal to add responsibilities to its replay assist program. The on-site replay official will now be permitted to reverse flags that are thrown for hits to defenseless players, along with fouls for face mask, horse collar, tripping and running into/roughing the kicker.

Those replay officials, however, will not be allowed to add a flag when an obvious foul has gone uncalled.

In other news, owners on Tuesday: