The method for measuring first downs in the NFL will switch from chain gangs to camera-based technology in 2025, the league announced Tuesday.

The official use of Sony's Hawk-Eye virtual measurement system, consisting of six 8K cameras for optical tracking of the ball's position, was announced at the annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.

The technology is "an efficient alternative to the process of walking chains onto the field and manually measuring whether 10 yards have been met after the official has spotted the ball," the league said in a news release.

The traditional chain crew will remain on the sidelines in a secondary capacity.

"The NFL and Sony are integrating world-class on-field officiating with state-of-the-art technology to advance football excellence," said Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations. "Combining the art of officiating with Sony's trusted Hawk-Eye system is a healthy recipe for success in our commitment to raising the standards of accuracy, consistency and efficiency. Replay technology and data-driven insights from Sony's Hawk-Eye Innovations aid us in advancing our efforts toward the future of football."

The system notifies on-field officials of the measurement's outcome, with virtual recreations of the measurements produced in real time for the in-stadium crowds and broadcast audience. The total process takes about 30 seconds, saving up to 40 seconds over measurement via chains.

The Hawk-Eye system will be operated from the NFL's Art McNally GameDay Central Officiating Center in New York and integrated with the league's existing replay system.

"Sony's longstanding relationship with the NFL is built upon our joint desire to innovate and bring audiences closer to the action, and Sony's Hawk-Eye virtual measurement system further activates on those commitments," said Neal Manowitz, president and COO of Sony Electronics, North America. "We look forward to providing more excitement to passionate fans as we help transform the game in ways that are only possible through the power of creativity and technology."