LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton is expected to play in the Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Hampton hasn't played since Week 5, when he suffered a left ankle fracture that landed him on injured reserve. Hampton returned to practice last week, but the Chargers decided against activating him for the game against the Raiders. Hampton is now expected to return against the Eagles on "Monday Night Football."

Hampton had been practicing in a yellow jersey, which Coach Jim Harbaugh puts on players who are working through injury. But at Friday's practice, Hampton was back in blue with the rest of the offense, a sign he was progressing well.

As he did last week, Hampton said he feels ready to play and back to his old self. "If it's up to me. I'll always play," Hampton said. "But I got to wait for the doc. Whatever they say goes."

Without Hampton, the Chargers have leaned on running back Kimani Vidal. Vidal, a sixth-round pick in 2024, was released ahead of the Chargers' roster cuts to 53 players, but he returned to the practice squad and was signed to the active roster after the injuries to Hampton and Najee Harris.

Vidal, who had only 43 carries for 155 yards last season, has emerged as a "No. 1 running back," according to Harbaugh.

He's had three games with 100 or more rushing yards, the most for a Chargers player in a single season since Melvin Gordon in 2018.

"It's amazing just to see him go out there and just produce the way he does," Hampton said. "... Me and him gonna be special."

The Chargers took Hampton with the No. 22 pick in April, hopeful that he and Harris could form the rushing offense that coach Jim Harbaugh had envisioned when he was hired.

Hampton had a slow start to the season but quickly became one of the Chargers' most important players after Harris sustained a season-ending Achilles rupture in the first half against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. With Harris down, L.A. leaned heavily on Hampton, who broke out with a team-high 129 yards from scrimmage and his first NFL touchdown in a 23-20 win.

Hampton had been a consistent, bruising force on the ground and a safety valve in the passing game for Herbert, catching 17 passes from Weeks 3 to 5, tied for second most on the team with wide receiver Keenan Allen. Hampton was also third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (364) over that span.

"I feel like I was getting a little comfortable," Hampton said. "I feel like I haven't reached my full potential yet."