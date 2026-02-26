2026 NFL combine: Top draft prospects, workout predictions

Open Extended Reactions

The NFL combine is rolling through Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this week -- a key event in the lead-up to the 2026 NFL draft. More than 300 prospects will converge on Indy, where they will receive official measurements, undergo medical evaluations, interview with teams and work out in front of NFL scouts, coaches and front office executives.

The on-field drills begin Thursday, and draft experts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates are here to break down what they're looking for out of the best players in the class. Which prospects are going to make an impression? Who has the most to prove or gain? Which quarterbacks could turn heads, and of course, who will run the fastest 40-yard dash?

Defensive linemen, linebackers and special teams are up first Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Defensive backs and tight ends perform their workouts at 3 p.m. ET Friday, followed by the quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. The offensive linemen finish things with their workouts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

Here are some top names to watch and what to expect over the next four days.

Jump to:

Top workout watch | Prospects with a lot to prove

Top QBs to watch | Fastest 40-yard dashes

Explosive jumps | Measurements that matter

Medicals to watch | Latest buzz | Bold predictions

Which prospect is going to dominate his combine workout?

Miller: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon. The buzz surrounding Sadiq's skills has been growing since the junior tight end first took the field as Terrance Ferguson's backup in 2024. Now, the 6-foot-3 245-pounder has his shot to impress scouts and GMs. Evaluators I've spoken to are predicting Sadiq will leap north of 41 inches in the vertical jump and could run the 40-yard dash in the low 4.5-second range. The top tight end in the class, Sadiq has varying grades from teams, with some placing him in the top 20 while others see him in the back end of Round 1. A big week of testing could push him to the top of that range.

Reid: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State. At 6-foot-4, 243 pounds, Styles has the potential to be the talk of the combine after his workout. Speaking to scouts, the expectation is for Styles to run in the mid-to-high 4.5 range in the 40-yard dash and exceed 40 inches in the vertical jump. Don't be surprised if he touches 11 feet on the broad jump, too. He is already viewed as a potential top-10 pick, but Styles is likely to put on a show not only during the testing portion but also in on-field drills.

Kiper: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama. Man, Jordan took mine. Styles is going to light up the vertical and 40. But I'll go with Proctor, who is extremely explosive for his 6-foot-7, 366-pound size. We saw his athleticism on display during the season, as he took a screen pass 11 yards against Georgia and plowed his way to a first down against Missouri. And he has a ton of raw upper-body strength. I think he could post some really good numbers in the combine testing and help make the case that he should stay at left tackle in the NFL -- and go in Round 1.

Yates: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia. Fans of the "First Draft" podcast are familiar with my feelings about Freeling, who is among my top 15 prospects in the entire class. The 6-foot-7, 315-pound tackle is one the best O-line athletes expected to work out in Indianapolis, and he'll have a chance to showcase the smooth movements, transitions and footwork that helped him become a standout pass protector. My sentiment is that Freeling will keep on climbing draft boards, and I wouldn't be stunned if he works his way into the top 10.

Which prospect has the most riding on his workout?

Kiper: Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami. There is no arguing Bain's production (including 9.5 sacks and 71 pressures last season), technique and overall upside. His game is built on sheer power, nonstop hustle and a deep arsenal of pass-rush moves to beat offensive tackles. But his arm length at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds is a question for scouts, and his 40-yard dash time will be key in seeing his true speed. Bain needs a good workout and some solid testing numbers to prove he can be just as dominant in the NFL as he was in college. I have him ranked ninth overall right now, but he could end up going top-five if he puts a stamp on his evaluation in Indianapolis.

Yates: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama. Few players have generated as strong of opinions from scouts as Proctor, who at his best is a hulking, powerful, overwhelming tackle with flashes of proactive athleticism that wow you. But he endured difficult stretches throughout his Alabama career, leaving some scouts skeptical that he has the foot quickness to hold up against top NFL pass rushers. As Mel said above, Proctor's workout will be essential in stating the case that he has the goods to hold up in pass protection and secure his spot as a potential top-25 selection.

Miller: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama. Simpson (QB2 in my rankings) made the right move by deciding to throw at the combine, but a lot is now riding on how he performs there. The junior started only 15 games in college (all last season) and looked noticeably different over the second half of 2025. I want to see what Simpson's arm looks like in person and what type of velocity and drive power he can generate. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, Simpson's measurements will also be scrutinized as scouts home in on his hand size and height.

play 0:53 Mel Kiper Jr. makes case for Steelers drafting Ty Simpson Mel Kiper Jr. joins "Get Up" and breaks down why Ty Simpson would be a good option for the Steelers in the 2026 NFL draft.

Reid: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida. He came into the 2025 season as a potential top-20 pick, but Banks played only three games due to a foot injury. With plenty of question marks entering the predraft process, Banks revived his draft stock a bit during a strong week of practices at the Senior Bowl. But now scouts will want to see him put it all together at the combine; a strong showing in testing and on-field drills could help him resurface as a mid-to-late first-round pick. He's my No. 29 overall prospect.

What do scouts want to see from this quarterback group?

Reid: The QB class is wide open after Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. And with Mendoza opting to wait until his pro day on April 1 to throw, there's a prime opportunity for another quarterback to claim the spotlight Saturday. Who will make a statement?

Simpson (Alabama) and Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) are viewed as the potential QB2 and QB3 of this class. After their highly inconsistent seasons, scouts are interested to see how both throw the ball during the throwing session. Simpson is still receiving a mixture of late Round 1 and early Day 2 grades, while Nussmeier's grades are sporadic. Some scouts see him as a Round 3 prospect, while others feel he's a Day 3 dart throw.

Cole Payton (North Dakota State) is also gaining steam, and his development is well ahead of the curve despite being a one-year starter. Early Day 3 is still seen as Payton's target area, but Round 3 isn't out of the question if he performs well during the predraft process. Saturday will be key.

Which quarterback has the chance to rise the most Saturday?

Kiper: Taylen Green, Arkansas. The eighth QB on my board has a legitimate chance to toss his name in the wide open QB3 ring with a good performance this week, though that admittedly speaks more to the uncertainty of the quarterback class beyond Mendoza and Simpson. He looks the part at 6-foot-6 and 224 pounds, he has a big arm to push the ball downfield, and he is a terrific runner with 35 career scores on the ground. But Green's accuracy has been very inconsistent. Consider that his completion rate was below 60% in half of his games last season, and his 11 interceptions tied for 14th in the nation.

Green needs to run as well as expected and throw with precision Saturday. He can't be missing high and low on passes during the workout, especially with no defenders in coverage. I want to see a jump in his ball location. A good workout could have teams buzzing about a guy with a lot of coveted physical traits.

Pick a four-man relay team of prospects who will light up the 40-yard dash

Miller: This was an easy year to pick a 4x40 team. Let's start off with Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. The 6-foot, 214-pound first-rounder has the runaway speed, as shown by his two 90-plus-yard touchdown runs last season. He will cook in the low 4.4s. We also have to get Mississippi State receiver Brenen Thompson on the team, as he's my pick to run the fastest 40 in Indy. Watch for him to run in the mid-4.2-second range, though I don't think he's catching Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy (record 4.21 in 2024).

For the last two, I polled scouts and heard that Iowa wideout Kaden Wetjen (high 4.3s) and Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne (low 4.4s) are two must-sees when it comes to the best 40 times in this class. If I had to call out a player on defense, I'd keep an eye on Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell. He can fly.

play 1:36 Why Louis Riddick considers Jeremiyah Love a massive difference-maker Louis Riddick breaks down why Jeremiyah Love is the biggest offensive difference-maker in the 2026 NFL draft.

Which prospect is going to turn heads with his broad/vertical jumps?

Yates: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina. He is one of the most explosive players in the draft, which is apparent when watching his tape. A vertical jump north of 40 inches would come as no surprise (expect an impressive broad jump, too), and he'll blaze the 40 as well. Cisse was a movable chess piece during his college career. A strong week in Indy will strengthen his case to be a first-round selection.

Which prospects' measurements will scouts really be focused on?

Miller: Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami. The arm length concerns have been loudly rumored when discussing Bain, and we'll get a firm number on just how long his arms are this week. Does it matter? Some teams will knock a player with sub-32-inch arms along the defensive line -- even if that player had 71 pressures and 9.5 sacks like Bain did last season. His weight will also be of interest.

Will he come in at his listed weight of 275 pounds, or will he look to cut or bulk up to force teams into viewing him as either an outside or inside D-lineman? If Bain weighs in at 285 or more, we can assume teams will talk about kicking him inside to tackle. But he could also cut weight to fit more as an edge rusher in the NFL.

Whose medical reports will teams be paying close attention to this week?

Reid: If we're strictly ranking this class of receivers by talent, a strong argument could be made that Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is the best of the bunch. But he has struggled to stay healthy. He never completed a full college season, missing three games in 2025. He's always battling nagging injuries, so there will be teams hesitant in taking Tyson in Round 1.

Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy sat out last season after tearing his ACL, so teams will want to know more about his recovery. Talent-wise, there's no doubting McCoy is one of the 10 best prospects in this class. He has squeaky-clean technique, as he can turn and run with any receiver while also having the hip mobility to break at any point. And at 6-foot, 193 pounds, he also has great size for a versatile corner. But where is he at in his rehab and timeline to return?

Finally, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, who broke his left ankle in an October loss to Northwestern, will be one to watch. He's my QB5 right now.

What's the best piece of buzz you've heard heading into the combine workouts?

Kiper: Missouri's Zion Young could be the first defensive end off the board -- ahead of Bain, Akheem Mesidor, etc. (but not quite in the same class as top outside linebackers Arvell Reese and David Bailey). The 6-foot-5, 262-pound edge rusher plays with strong hands, plenty of quickness and the ability to seal off the run. He's No. 22 on my board, but he has a lot of fans around the league and could push higher -- especially if he has a good week at the combine.

Miller: Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane could be a top-15 pick and a future All-Pro. The 6-foot-4 330-pounder is a favorite of many evaluators I've talked to since the Senior Bowl. "He's a mauler with ballerina feet," one NFC South area scout said. Guards aren't usually seen as smart investments in Round 1 due to positional value, and the rookie wage scale dictating a high salary for first-rounders, but Ioane is seen as one of the safest picks in this class.

Reid: If you're looking for two names that scouts are high on despite not getting much Round 1 buzz, consider Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas and San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson. Jacas (6-foot-3, 275 pounds) has created plenty of momentum after recording 11 sacks last season and followed that up with a strong performance at the Senior Bowl. Don't be surprised if Jacas, my No. 46 overall player, sneaks into the back end of the first round.

Johnson (6-foot, 185 pounds) has been repeatedly brought up by scouts in this deep cornerback class. After a dominant 2025 season that resulted in him earning Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year, the big question mark that scouts want answered is Johnson's straight-line speed. His 40-yard dash time is one to watch very closely. I have him in Round 2 at the moment.

Yates: Michigan edge rusher Jaishawn Barham is picking up steam in the scouting community, which I don't expect to slow down anytime soon. He began his college career at Maryland and was a stand-up linebacker for much of his college career, but at 6-foot-3 and 243 pounds, he played a hefty dose of edge snaps in 2025 and showed unique explosiveness. He's a Day 2 prospect now who will only create further intrigue with a big week.

Give us your best prediction for combine week.

Reid: The buzz coming out of the combine will surround the depth atop the offensive tackle class. I currently have seven players with top-50 grades. Freeling (Georgia), Max Iheanachor (Arizona State) and Blake Miller (Clemson) currently have second-round grades, but I believe all three will firmly be in the Round 1 picture after this weekend. In speaking with multiple scouts and evaluators over the past month, there's no set order on when they're expected to come off the board, but tackles will be selected frequently -- and early.

Yates: We're going to come out of this week with a lot of questions on the top players. In recent years, top prospects have bypassed even some of the fundamental tasks of the week (i.e., no drills, no weigh-ins, etc.), and I'm not here to blame them or question them. But in a class with fewer blue-chip prospects than usual, there are players projected to go early who have questions about their size, health, athletic profile or otherwise. Many of those questions will not be answered in Indy.

Kiper: Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II will run something in the ballpark of 4.47 in the 40-yard dash and push himself into the first-round conversation. I love his 6-foot-5 size, sure hands, overall toughness and strength at the catch point. But NFL front offices will be paying close attention to his timed speed. He's quicker than you'd expect out of his breaks at that size, but showing good straight-line speed will round out his scouting report. He's the type of player who might rise over the next few weeks as teams get a closer look at his tape. He's WR6 on my board.

Miller: Ohio State will dominate the combine -- and the draft. We've already seen linebacker Sonny Styles, safety Caleb Downs, edge rusher Arvell Reese, defensive tackle Kayden McDonald and wide receiver Carnell Tate taking top spots at their respective positions in multiple rankings. We should see them all do very well in testing this week, too. Like Jordan mentioned earlier, Styles is a name that pops up frequently with scouts and coaches when talking about potential workout stars. Those five players listed are seen as first-round talents, which is why Round 1 could have a scarlet-and-gray feel to it.