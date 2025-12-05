How to watch Eagles-Chargers Monsters Funday Football on ESPN

Year 3 of Funday Football is coming to Monstropolis for Eagles-Chargers on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. (1:07)

Week 14's edition of ESPN's "Monday Night Football" between the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers will feature a twist. "Monsters Funday Football," an animated alternate telecast (or "altcast") of the prime-time showdown, will deliver the game live inside the world of Pixar, featuring the iconic "Monsters, Inc." headquarters and characters.

Animated versions of the Eagles and Chargers will face off in real-time on the field in Monstropolis, mirroring the live action inside SoFi Stadium. Mike Wazowski, voiced again by Billy Crystal, will suit up for the Eagles, while James P. "Sulley" Sullivan, brought to life once again by John Goodman, will take the field with the Chargers. Roz, voiced again by Bob Peterson, will handle the sideline-reporting duties.

Here are more key facts about "Monsters Funday Football":

When is it?

"Monsters Funday Football" will air Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the animated action on ESPN2, Disney+, in the ESPN App and in the NFL streaming hub.

What other 'altcasts' have ESPN, Disney and the NFL done?

"Monsters Funday Football" will mark the third animated altcast. "Toy Story Funday Football" in 2023 was the first altcast. It featured the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars facing off in Andy's room in front of popular "Toy Story" characters. Last season, Springfield's Atoms Stadium hosted the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys in a presentation of "The Simpsons Funday Football."

How can fans access more NFL content from ESPN?

