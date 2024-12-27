Open Extended Reactions

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have ruled out quarterback Derek Carr (hand), running back Alvin Kamara (groin) and center Erik McCoy (elbow) for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wide receiver Chris Olave, who has missed the past six games while on injured reserve after sustaining several concussions, is questionable to play after being called day-to-day by Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi on Thursday.

Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler will start again with Carr out for a third straight game. Rizzi said Carr -- who has a fractured left, non-throwing hand -- has been improving his grip strength and wants to play again this season.

Rizzi said Thursday that Kamara had a "very realistic shot" to return in the season finale at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I'll just use Alvin and Derek as examples of guys [that are] pretty adamant about trying to work their way back and play again the season. I think they've earned that right, quite frankly, with their leadership, they're both captains, and so we'll see what happens with them," Rizzi said.

Rizzi said McCoy, who injured his elbow Monday against the Green Bay Packers, and guard Lucas Patrick (knee) are both unlikely to return this season.