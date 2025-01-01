Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Coach Andy Reid said the Kansas City Chiefs would hold key players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, out of Sunday's final regular-season game at the Denver Broncos and that the decision wasn't a difficult one.

Reid's decision means Mahomes and the others who won't play against the Broncos will have a break of more than three weeks between game action. The 15-1 Chiefs have clinched the AFC's top playoff seed and a first-round postseason bye.

Carson Wentz will make his first start of the season at quarterback against the Broncos.

"I've been through that before, so I'm not too worried about all that,'' Reid said. "It gives the other guys an opportunity here to grow and you can use everybody.

"The primary thing is to make sure that we stay sharp in all areas through this game and for the upcoming weeks ... We want to stay sharp mentally and physically and then that's our responsibility to do that and how we manage the time. I make sure I do that practice-wise and the guys go out, players and coaches, and work on that.''

While Sunday's game means nothing for Kansas City, it is pivotal for Denver. The Broncos would clinch a playoff berth as the No. 7 seed by beating the Chiefs, earning a trip to Buffalo for their postseason opener. If the Broncos lose, they would need the New York Jets to beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and the Pittsburgh Steelers to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night.

Reid wasn't specific about which players wouldn't play in Denver other than to say Mahomes would be one of them. The Chiefs had a similar situation last season for their final regular-season game against the Los Angeles Chargers and Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, running back Isiah Pacheco, safety Justin Reid, defensive end George Karlaftis, cornerback Trent McDuffie and linebacker Nick Bolton were among those who didn't play.

Wentz has played sparingly in two games as a backup. He is 2-of-2 for 20 yards passing.

"I'm going to prepare to go out there and win and then have a good performance with this offense,'' said Wentz, who started one game for the Rams last season after seven seasons as a starter with the Eagles, Colts and Commanders.

"I got one shot last year and so for me it's just not taking these chances for granted and having fun with it [and] cutting it loose.''

Wentz said preparing as a backup for a full season was a different experience for him. But he said he has always felt ready if the Chiefs needed him and that playing against the Broncos would be valuable for him if he has to play in the postseason.

"I think it would be tremendous just getting reps,'' Wentz said. "Obviously preseason is helpful, but that was even limited and seems like another lifetime ago already. This will definitely be helpful if needed in whatever capacity down the stretch there in the playoffs. But quite frankly, I'm just excited to get out there and play ball.''

Wentz signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs. He wouldn't speculate on his future or what a good showing against the Broncos might do for him.

"I'm confident in myself,'' he said. "I'm confident in my abilities and what I've done in the past is in the past -- good, bad, indifferent. I'm so confident I can play and play at a high level and so I'm looking forward to hopefully doing that this weekend and having fun while I'm at it.''

