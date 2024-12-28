Take a look at the important numbers after Tua Tagovailoa was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday. (0:36)

CLEVELAND -- The Miami Dolphins downgraded quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with a hip injury.

Tagovailoa initially suffered the injury during the Dolphins' loss to the Houston Texans in Week 15, but he was able to finish the game and play in the team's win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16.

He downplayed the injury earlier this week, describing it as typical wear and tear at this point of the season.

"I mean, it's good. It's just like anyone else on the team and anyone else around the league," Tagovailoa said Thursday when asked how his hip felt. "You get banged up little bit towards the ending of the year, so just got to take care of that."

Tagovailoa was limited in every Dolphins practice this week and was initially listed as questionable to play Sunday.

Tagovailoa suffered a compound hip fracture during his final season at Alabama in 2019 that put his playing career in jeopardy.

He was cleared in time to play his rookie season; this would be the first instance of him missing an NFL game with a hip injury.

The next two weeks are critical for the Dolphins, who can secure a third consecutive playoff berth if they win both games, they finish with a better record than the Indianapolis Colts, and the Denver Broncos lose both of their remaining games.

If Tagovailoa cannot play Sunday, Tyler Huntley would start at quarterback for the Dolphins, with Skylar Thompson serving as the primary backup. Huntley started three games for Miami this season, resulting in a win and two losses.

In those three starts, he completed 59% of his passes for 377 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

This would be a return of sorts to Cleveland for Huntley, who signed with the Browns as a free agent in March but was released in August. Miami signed Huntley off Baltimore's practice squad in September after Tagovailoa suffered the third documented concussion of his NFL career.