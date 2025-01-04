        <
          NFL Week 18 uniforms: Broncos' throwbacks make a return

          The Denver Broncos will wear their throwback uniforms against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. Broncos / X
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNJan 4, 2025, 04:15 PM

          Teams aren't pulling any punches with their uniform selections in the final week of the NFL regular season.

          The Denver Broncos are wearing their "Orange Crush" look once again, this time against the Kansas City Chiefs. The throwback uniforms debuted in Week 5 and pay homage to the 1977 season, which marked Denver's first Super Bowl appearance. The uniform combination features blue helmets that include the "D'' on the side with a snorting Bronco inside it.

          The Tennessee Titans are also returning to a vintage look as they pull out their Oilers threads against the Houston Texans. The Columbia blue threads pay homage to the 1981-98 Oilers teams and include a red, white and light blue band on the sleeve. The uniforms made their return last season.

          Alternate uniforms are being well-represented this week, too. The Philadelphia Eagles are wearing all black against the New York Giants. The Detroit Lions will also don black against the Minnesota Vikings on "Sunday Night Football," who counter with a rare all-white look with purple helmets.

          Here are the uniforms for every NFL team in Week 18.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Red

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: White

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Silver

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Dark navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Dark navy

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Orange

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Orange

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Navy blue

          Pants: White

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Legacy blue

          Jersey: Orange Crush

          Pants: White

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Liberty white

          Pants: Deep steel blue

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: TBA

          Jersey: TBA

          Pants: TBA

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: Royal

          Pants: Royal

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: Silver

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Legacy green

          Jersey: Legacy green

          Pants: Legacy White

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Yellow

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: College navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Pewter

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Columbia blue

          Pants: White

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Burgundy