Teams aren't pulling any punches with their uniform selections in the final week of the NFL regular season.
The Denver Broncos are wearing their "Orange Crush" look once again, this time against the Kansas City Chiefs. The throwback uniforms debuted in Week 5 and pay homage to the 1977 season, which marked Denver's first Super Bowl appearance. The uniform combination features blue helmets that include the "D'' on the side with a snorting Bronco inside it.
The Tennessee Titans are also returning to a vintage look as they pull out their Oilers threads against the Houston Texans. The Columbia blue threads pay homage to the 1981-98 Oilers teams and include a red, white and light blue band on the sleeve. The uniforms made their return last season.
Alternate uniforms are being well-represented this week, too. The Philadelphia Eagles are wearing all black against the New York Giants. The Detroit Lions will also don black against the Minnesota Vikings on "Sunday Night Football," who counter with a rare all-white look with purple helmets.
Here are the uniforms for every NFL team in Week 18.
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: Red
Pants: Red
All red for the finale 🔴 pic.twitter.com/AraeBNlRIq— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 2, 2025
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
▪️All black for Week 18 ▪️ pic.twitter.com/RFYs2ZIyxK— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 2, 2025
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Purple
Pants: White
A classic for a division matchup at the Bank 😈@Invisalign | @ad_washington24 pic.twitter.com/5pl87ifDJU— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 31, 2024
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Our fits for Foxborough. 👊#BUFvsNE | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/3fJtcE8O0f— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 1, 2025
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Silver
Final fit ✅ of the season— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 3, 2025
Learn more: https://t.co/81LnnztDAl@ceenta | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/YGmELp8rly
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Dark navy
Jersey: White
Pants: Dark navy
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: Orange
Run it back.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 31, 2024
Uni Combo | @PennStationSubs pic.twitter.com/aZyop2DGjW
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: Orange
one last ride pic.twitter.com/TKmq5p73Yf— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 3, 2025
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Navy blue
Pants: White
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Legacy blue
Jersey: Orange Crush
Pants: White
Throwin' it 🔙 for #KCvsDEN. pic.twitter.com/q1Bo5iOs5H— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2025
Coming 🔜 to @EmpowerField for #KCvsDEN 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fjwUK8I8fX— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 31, 2024
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Green
Pants: Gold
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Liberty white
Pants: Deep steel blue
Almost that time to suit 🆙 pic.twitter.com/qO13jUzMQ1— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 1, 2025
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: TBA
Jersey: TBA
Pants: TBA
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
Final lap 🏁#JAXvsIND pic.twitter.com/LJPRngFhJV— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 3, 2025
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Black
Pants: Silver
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
so clean pic.twitter.com/EQ0YugRjjT— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 3, 2025
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: Royal
Pants: Royal
All royal everything. pic.twitter.com/3HBezzmz6X— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 3, 2025
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Bring it. 😤 pic.twitter.com/kCoheiqqb0— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 3, 2025
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: White
Pants: White
New England Patriots
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Blue
Pants: Silver
Starting the new year in blue & silver. pic.twitter.com/EMSbLqYmjJ— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 3, 2025
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: Legacy green
Jersey: Legacy green
Pants: Legacy White
Fit for the final matchup. pic.twitter.com/UO4r3nLYMS— New York Jets (@nyjets) January 4, 2025
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
Flip the Switch ⬛️@FanDuel | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/NonaGWYXkq— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 31, 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Yellow
Regular season finale 🔜#HereWeGo | @OurFordStore pic.twitter.com/gJDYUqBMYM— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 31, 2024
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: College navy
Jersey: White
Pants: White
White on white for Week 18.#GoHawks x @walottery pic.twitter.com/fq2lwsTRkf— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 31, 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: Red
Pants: Pewter
You already know we had to wear red again for Week 18 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/y3xTbjI22Z— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 1, 2025
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: White
Jersey: Columbia blue
Pants: White
🚨BRITCHES REPORT 🚨: The @Titans will be decked out in #Oilers throwback uniforms in Sunday's season finale against the @HoustonTexans. 👖 pic.twitter.com/KN8SSnNPb5— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 1, 2025
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: White
Pants: Burgundy
The Week 18 combo @SeatGeek | #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/Y0ofhEc72d— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 3, 2025