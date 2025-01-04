Open Extended Reactions

Teams aren't pulling any punches with their uniform selections in the final week of the NFL regular season.

The Denver Broncos are wearing their "Orange Crush" look once again, this time against the Kansas City Chiefs. The throwback uniforms debuted in Week 5 and pay homage to the 1977 season, which marked Denver's first Super Bowl appearance. The uniform combination features blue helmets that include the "D'' on the side with a snorting Bronco inside it.

The Tennessee Titans are also returning to a vintage look as they pull out their Oilers threads against the Houston Texans. The Columbia blue threads pay homage to the 1981-98 Oilers teams and include a red, white and light blue band on the sleeve. The uniforms made their return last season.

Alternate uniforms are being well-represented this week, too. The Philadelphia Eagles are wearing all black against the New York Giants. The Detroit Lions will also don black against the Minnesota Vikings on "Sunday Night Football," who counter with a rare all-white look with purple helmets.

Here are the uniforms for every NFL team in Week 18.

Helmet: White

Jersey: Red

Pants: Red

All red for the finale 🔴 pic.twitter.com/AraeBNlRIq — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 2, 2025

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

▪️All black for Week 18 ▪️ pic.twitter.com/RFYs2ZIyxK — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 2, 2025

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Purple

Pants: White

A classic for a division matchup at the Bank 😈@Invisalign | @ad_washington24 pic.twitter.com/5pl87ifDJU — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 31, 2024

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Silver

Helmet: Dark navy

Jersey: White

Pants: Dark navy

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: Orange

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: Orange

one last ride pic.twitter.com/TKmq5p73Yf — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 3, 2025

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Navy blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Legacy blue

Jersey: Orange Crush

Pants: White

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: Black

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Green

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Liberty white

Pants: Deep steel blue

Almost that time to suit 🆙 pic.twitter.com/qO13jUzMQ1 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 1, 2025

Helmet: TBA

Jersey: TBA

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Helmet: Red

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Black

Pants: Silver

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

so clean pic.twitter.com/EQ0YugRjjT — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 3, 2025

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: Royal

Pants: Royal

All royal everything. pic.twitter.com/3HBezzmz6X — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 3, 2025

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Blue

Pants: Silver

Starting the new year in blue & silver. pic.twitter.com/EMSbLqYmjJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 3, 2025

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Legacy green

Jersey: Legacy green

Pants: Legacy White

Fit for the final matchup. pic.twitter.com/UO4r3nLYMS — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 4, 2025

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Yellow

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Helmet: College navy

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: Red

Pants: Pewter

You already know we had to wear red again for Week 18 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/y3xTbjI22Z — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 1, 2025

Helmet: White

Jersey: Columbia blue

Pants: White

🚨BRITCHES REPORT 🚨: The @Titans will be decked out in #Oilers throwback uniforms in Sunday's season finale against the @HoustonTexans. 👖 pic.twitter.com/KN8SSnNPb5 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 1, 2025

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: White

Pants: Burgundy