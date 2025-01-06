Browns general manager Andrew Berry breaks down the uncertainty around Deshaun Watson after the quarterback had a setback in his recovery from a torn Achilles. (0:58)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a setback in his rehab from his torn Achilles tendon that will extend his recovery process, general manager Andrew Berry announced Monday.

Berry said the setback was discovered during an end-of-season physical and that Watson, who has been splitting time between Cleveland and Miami for his rehab, reported some discomfort. Berry added that it was too early to give a timeline for the quarterback's recovery and that the team would know in the coming days and weeks if another surgery is needed.

Berry said the 29-year-old Watson's setback would not significantly impact the team's outlook at the quarterback position this offseason. The Browns are expected to look to free agency to upgrade a quarterback room that threw the most interceptions (23) in the NFL this season. And with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft, Cleveland is in position to take one of the top quarterback prospects in this year's class.

"That room, it will look different next year," Berry said.

The only other quarterback under contract for the 2025 season is 2023 fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who struggled in two starts this season. Jameis Winston, who started seven games before being benched, is an unrestricted free agent. Bailey Zappe, who became the 40th quarterback to start for the Browns since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999, is a restricted free agent.

"It probably goes without saying that to reach that level of consistency, we have to have consistent availability and consistent performance at the QB position, as well," Berry said. "And that's something that's been elusive for us for the past couple seasons. And that's something that we have to be able to fix and remedy."

Watson tore his right Achilles tendon Oct. 20, marking the second straight year his season ended because of injury. He missed the final eight games of the 2023 season after undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder. He has started only 19 games since the Browns traded three first-round picks and gave him a fully guaranteed $230 million before the 2022 season. The Browns were 1-6 in games Watson started in 2024, and he posted the lowest QBR in the NFL before sustaining his injury in Week 7.

The Browns still owe Watson $46 million in each of the next two seasons, and he has cap hits of $72.9 million in 2025 and 2026, currently the second highest in the NFL. In late December, Cleveland and Watson agreed to restructure his contract, adding two void years, which allow the Browns to push out his dead salary cap into 2030, league sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Browns on Sunday fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson after one season, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said he doesn't anticipate any other major staff changes.

Despite a 3-14 finish, the franchise's worst record since going 0-16 in 2017, Berry said he does not envision a rebuild this offseason. Berry said he expects defensive end Myles Garrett, who has voiced a distaste for going through a rebuild, will remain and retire as a Brown.

"I don't envision an offseason where we're moving on from a ton of core players," Berry said.