LAS COLINAS, Texas -- Jimmy Haslam confidently stepped through the halls of the Ritz-Carlton Las Colinas near Dallas on a Wednesday in December, unhurried but with purpose.

The 70-year-old Cleveland Browns owner wore orangish-brown slacks with an off-white blazer, a folder curled in his right hand, the contents of which are reserved for NFL billionaires. The league's owners meetings had just adjourned. Between greetings to the reporters and league officials scattered in the hotel hallways, Haslam, still on the move, was asked about the state of his team.

He acknowledged the three-win Browns had a lot of work to do. When asked what that work looked like, he chuckled slightly, an acknowledgement of the heavy lift ahead.

"Yeah, I mean, I think we have a lot of needs as a team," the Browns owner told ESPN. "We have to prioritize those. We went from 11-6 and making the playoffs to 3-10. So, it's a little perplexing exactly what happened."

Roughly 1,200 miles away at the Browns' training facility in Berea, Ohio, coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry were preparing for that Sunday's matchup with the NFL-leading Kansas City Chiefs, trying to identify hope in a lost season and pondering some of the same questions Haslam cited. Stefanski and Berry will likely be at the forefront of an effort to turn around one of the NFL's storied but notoriously star-crossed franchises, moving the organization, now 3-13 headed into a Saturday contest at the Ravens (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+), in the general direction of what would be its elusive first Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, near his home in Miami, injured quarterback Deshaun Watson rehabbed the surgically repaired torn right Achilles that ended his season Oct. 20. No diagnosis of what has gone wrong in Cleveland, and no prescription for fixing it, can ignore Watson's presence in the matter. It was Haslam who signed Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract in 2022. It is Stefanski and Berry who have been charged with turning that investment into winning football, but mostly they've had to work around it. Watson's three seasons in Cleveland have been beset by suspension, injury and poor play in nearly equal measure. He has missed 32 out of 51 possible regular-season games with Cleveland and 49 of a possible 68 games overall since 2021.

Haslam, Stefanski and Berry must confront that past as they lay out a plan for the Browns' future. The bulk of the work Haslam referenced as he negotiated that Ritz-Carlton hallway is still ahead. And the most important items on the list will come in the form of critical decisions.

THE BROWNS' 2024 fall from grace was precipitous. Hindsight suggests it was also preventable.

It was one year ago that Cleveland was among the NFL's feel-good stories, with Joe Flacco the unlikely 38-year-old face of a resurgence after the Browns signed him off the street in November. With Watson lost for the season to a shoulder injury, Flacco provided the steadying hand the Browns needed during a 4-1 finish that landed them in the playoffs, a complement to the NFL's No. 1 defense led by Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. The Browns lost in the playoffs to the Texans but looked like a viable postseason contender for 2024 if they could figure out the QB room and play to the strengths of the offense.

They couldn't.

With Watson set to return, the team opted not to bring Flacco back in free agency. Part of the decision was calculated roster-building -- the Browns expect to receive a sixth-round pick as compensation for Flacco's signing with the Indianapolis Colts. But Flacco had become a fan favorite, and one source with knowledge of Cleveland's thinking believed that having Flacco hold the clipboard would have been a bone of local contention every time Watson missed a read or a receiver.

"I 100% believe that was a factor, the need to not have him hanging over Watson as he built his confidence," the source said.

A front office source denied this notion, saying the move away from Flacco was solely a football decision.

Instead, Cleveland signed free agents Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley (Huntley would be cut in August) -- unquestioned backups with no history wearing brown and orange -- and brought back Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round 2023 draft choice it believed had promise. In Winston, the Browns got nine years younger and about $500,000 cheaper at the backup quarterback spot. Winston expressed his eagerness to support Watson, about whom the team was confident entering his third season in Cleveland.

Amid the QB shuffle, another critical change received less national attention -- the switch from offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt to Ken Dorsey, a move that was curious to people inside the building and out.

The Browns were a respectable 10th in points and 16th in yards in 2023, and Van Pelt's offense had moved the ball effectively despite inconsistent quarterback play and season-ending injuries to Watson and running back Nick Chubb.

"That was head-scratching to me," an ex-Stefanski aide said. "They had a system that worked regardless of the quarterback and had won more than Cleveland had in a long time. For things to suddenly change, that doesn't strike me as something he would want."

Multiple Browns players told ESPN they were surprised by the decision to part ways with Van Pelt, which came four days after their season ended in Houston, while conceding the normal nature of NFL staff turnover from year to year.

Van Pelt, who served as Browns OC from 2020 to 2023, had been in lockstep with Stefanski's principles. The Cleveland offense was known as a run-efficient, play-action attack powered by legendary O-line coach Bill Callahan's gap-scheme runs -- and had allowed the Browns to have success even with an unstable quarterback situation.

Stefanski and Van Pelt (left) were viewed as having a common vision, which is why the OC change was a surprise. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

But the same sources who were puzzled by the move from Van Pelt to Dorsey also knew why Stefanski made it: To maximize Watson, who could run Stefanski's system but didn't excel at it. Watson's best years came in Houston with a spread-it-out attack that consisted of shotgun formations and run-pass option plays -- calling cards of a Dorsey offense. Callahan's departure to join his son Brian's staff in Tennessee brought more change to the group.

The changes did not bring out the best in Watson or the Cleveland offense, which looked caught between two worlds. Watson struggled mightily as the season began, missing open targets and looking uncomfortable in the pocket. The Browns never reached 20 points in Watson's seven 2024 starts -- all games in which Stefanski, not Dorsey, called the plays -- and the quarterback was last in QBR (23.5) by a wide margin, looking up at the Titans' Will Levis (27.0) at the bottom.

As guard Joel Bitonio saw it, the Browns were implementing a Dorsey passing game -- including more no-huddle offense -- while maintaining some of Stefanski's core running concepts for the returning offensive linemen, and even adding some Eagles run-game principles brought in by assistant offensive line coach Roy Istvan, previously with Philadelphia.

"We were struggling with our identity," Bitonio said. "The players weren't executing what was called. We hadn't really figured it out."

"I still question the fit between Deshaun and Stefanski," an NFL scouting director said. "He doesn't throw with rhythm, on time. And Cleveland, playing in those conditions, it needs a steady run game, not a spread-it-out attack."

A team source pushed back on that slightly, calling it "a little too pronounced" to assume Watson can't operate Stefanski's play-action or Stefanski can't adapt to Watson. It's possible Watson can run Stefanski's style -- there have been flashes like a 2023 win at Baltimore when it has seemed as if he could -- it's just not his strong suit.

When Winston took over as QB1 with Watson lost for the 2024 season to the Achilles injury and the Browns sitting at 1-6, Stefanski relinquished playcalling to Dorsey. This prompted Winston to approach Stefanski with questions, according to a player source. Winston had signed with the Browns in part because of his eagerness to run Stefanski's offense, believing his strength lay with play-action and under-center work. Stefanski, the source recalled, was understanding of Winston's concerns and told him to trust the staff's ability to maximize his skill set and retain elements with which he was comfortable.

No big announcement was made to the team or offense regarding the playcaller change, according to multiple player sources. One player found out when Stefanski was asked during a midweek news conference. Another noticed when the week of preparation began and Dorsey was the one calling plays.

The change wasn't met with any strong negative feelings, according to multiple players, with one characterizing the playcaller shift as the natural order of things for a struggling offense. Another player source thought the change would lead to a more aggressive approach from Dorsey, who has typically been more pass-happy as a playcaller.

"We thought we were about to eat," the source said. "We have a good playbook."