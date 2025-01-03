        <
          DJ Johnson concussed in car accident, ruled out by Panthers

          • David Newton, ESPN Staff WriterJan 3, 2025, 10:06 PM
          CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers outside linebacker DJ Johnson will miss Sunday's season finale at Atlanta because of a concussion he sustained in a two-car accident earlier this week.

          The accident occurred Thursday on Rama Road in south Charlotte.

          Johnson was not transported by emergency medical personnel and no charges were filed, according to a team spokesperson. The Panthers placed him on the non-football injury list Friday.

          Johnson, 26, was a third-round pick out of Oregon in the 2023 NFL draft. He had 44 tackles and a half-sack this season.

          The Falcons (8-8) need a win over the Panthers (4-12) and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the New Orleans Saints to win the NFC South and make the playoffs.