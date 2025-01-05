Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. runs, throws for TDs vs. Panthers

Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Drake London wanted to be the recipient of Michael Penix Jr.'s first career touchdown pass. He'll have to settle for being second.

Penix found London in the back corner of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown strike to put the Atlanta Falcons ahead, 24-17, on the Carolina Panthers with 37 seconds left in the first half Sunday.

Penix, the rookie quarterback who took over for struggling veteran Kirk Cousins in Week 16, previously scrambled for a 5-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 10. Penix showed off his legs and athleticism, getting out of the pocket and diving toward the pylon for the score.

London had 107 yards on six catches and a touchdown at the half against the Panthers.

Last week, Penix threw his first career touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Pitts on fourth-and-13 to tie the game against the Washington Commanders late in the fourth quarter. Atlanta ended up losing in overtime. The Falcons need a win Sunday and Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the New Orleans Saints to win the NFC South and make the playoffs.

Penix added a 21-yard TD pass to London with 9:50 left in the fourth. It was London's first career game with multiple receiving touchdowns.