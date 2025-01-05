Joe Milton III runs circles around the Bills D on a touchdown that is called back and the Patriots settle for a field goal. (0:38)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots rookie quarterback Joe Milton III said he's been waiting all season for an opportunity to play in a regular-season NFL game, and he's making the most of his opportunity.

Milton entered Sunday's finale against the Bills on the Patriots' second offensive drive -- with starter Drake Maye pulled out in a seemingly planned move -- and led touchdown drives on his first two series, the second of which culminated in a 48-yard touchdown to receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Joe Milton is balling in his debut! 48-yard TD pass to Boutte!



📺: #BUFvsNE on CBS/Paramount+

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/u2W48Voqvr — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025

The strong-armed Milton rolled out of the pocket to his right and fired a laser across the middle of the field to Boutte, who caught the ball at the 20-yard line and ran untouched into the end zone.

On the first drive, Milton capped off a 13-play, 55-yard march with a 1-yard touchdown rush. He backflipped in the end zone after the run.

Through two drives, Milton was 9 for 9 for 122 yards.

Joe Milton III hits the backflip after the TD



📺: #BUFvsNE on CBS/Paramount+

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/7MEmrGnQLD — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025

The sixth-round pick from the University of Tennessee had been the team's third quarterback all season, behind Maye and veteran Jacoby Brissett. This is the first time he's been on the active game day roster as the Patriots assess him as a possible No. 2 option behind Maye in 2025.