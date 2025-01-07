Ezekiel Elliott rolls across the goal line to extend the Cowboys' lead over the Buccaneers. (0:20)

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Chargers plan to sign running back Ezekiel Elliott to their practice squad Tuesday pending a physical, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Fox Sports first reported the news Monday.

The Dallas Cowboys waived Elliott earlier this month, a move that Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said was "out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible." The Cowboys drafted Elliott in 2016 and he is the team's No. 3 all-time leading rusher.

Elliott, 29, had 74 carries for 226 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games with the Cowboys this season. Dallas made Elliott inactive for the team's Nov. 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons for missing meetings.

Chargers running back Gus Edwards hasn't played since the Chargers' Week 16 win over the Denver Broncos. In that game, Edwards injured his ankle and then aggravated it at practice. Edwards was on injured reserve earlier this season because of a different ankle injury. The move to sign Elliott probably means the Chargers are hopeful he can be insurance in case Edwards isn't healthy for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Houston Texans. Elliott will have three days of practice in preparation for Saturday.

The move probably won't change much for L.A.'s lead running back, J.K. Dobbins, who has a career-high 1,058 yards from scrimmage this season. But running backs Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins could see their workloads reduced.