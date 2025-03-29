Open Extended Reactions

The Houston Texans and linebacker E.J. Speed have reached agreement on a one-year deal worth $5 million, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

Speed, 29, put together a productive season in his second year as a full-time starter for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024. He finished with 142 tackles (12th in the NFL), 7 tackles for losses and 5 pass deflections. His 93 solo stops were tied for third most in the league. Speed also has six forced fumbles in his career.

Formerly a special teams ace after being selected in the fifth round out of Tarleton State in 2019, Speed grew into a key member of the Colts defense and ultimately earned playing time over injured former All-Pro Shaquille Leonard in 2023. He had made only six career starts when the Colts signed him to a two-year contract extension entering 2023.

At 6-foot-4 and 227 pounds, Speed has great length, and his speed and quickness allow him to consistently be near the football. He has handled a great deal of coverage responsibility in the Colts' system.

Among the complicating factors in assessing Speed's play is his missed tackle rate. He was among the league leaders in missed tackles in 2024, which led to some big plays for opponents.

Fox Sports first reported news of the signing.

ESPN's Stephen Holder contributed to this report.