FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When the New England Patriots hired Jerod Mayo as head coach on Jan. 17, 2024, owner Robert Kraft expressed his optimism about exciting, new chapters in the franchise's championship-filled history.

Turns out there was only one chapter, as Mayo's tenure lasted one season, with the team announcing it is moving on shortly after Sunday's 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots finished 4-13 under Mayo.

Kraft handpicked Mayo as Bill Belichick's successor after 24 seasons, citing his knack for connecting with a younger generation of players and bringing people together. Fearing he would lose Mayo to another team after he interviewed with the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles, Kraft wrote succession language in Mayo's contract while Mayo was serving as a linebackers coach under Belichick.

But Kraft is now aborting those plans to move in a new direction. Here's a look at why the decision was made and what's in store for the Patriots this offseason. -- Mike Reiss

Why wasn't Mayo given more time?

Kraft had acknowledged there would be "growing pains" in Mayo's first year, in part because he inherited one of the least talented rosters in the NFL, but the tolerance to live with those pains seemed to lessen as things unraveled over the final month of the season.

The Patriots had the NFL's latest bye (Week 14) and the hope was to build momentum heading into 2025. Instead, the team played with lower-level urgency in a 30-17 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals coming out of the bye, and then no-showed two weeks later in a 40-7 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in which fans at the barely half-filled stadium chanted "Fire Mayo."

Mayo's erratic messaging with the media and linebacker Jahlani Tavai telling fans to "know their place" and not boo Mayo were among off-field issues for ownership to assess. The Patriots did show better fight against the Bills in a 24-21 road loss in Week 16, and also beat them on Sunday, but fan dissent had grown to the highest levels seen in Kraft's 31-year tenure. If the Patriots had lost Sunday vs. the Bills, they would have secured the No. 1 pick. Instead, they will pick No. 4.

"We have tremendous fans who expect and deserve a better product than we have delivered in recent years. I apologize for that. I have given much thought and consideration as to what actions I can take to expedite our return to championship contention and determined this move was the best option at this time," Kraft said in a statement on the firing. -- Reiss

How much of a role did roster talent play in the Patriots' season?

A significant role -- specifically on the offensive line and at wide receiver. The Patriots started seven different offensive line configurations in the first seven weeks of the season and 10 different combinations by season's end because of personnel missteps, injuries and poor performance.

Meanwhile, after executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf stressed the need to "weaponize" the offense in the offseason to support rookie quarterback Drake Maye, opponents had little fear of a receiving corps with Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne and DeMario Douglas atop the depth chart.

Part of that is tied to coaching and a lack of development, as the Patriots had first-year position coaches along the offensive line and receiver and didn't see their rookies progress to become the frontline contributors they hoped they would be. -- Reiss

Could other changes to team leadership be on the horizon?

Whenever a head coach is fired, that means assistants wind up leaving as well. But those under contract could also be interviewed by whoever is hired next and possibly remain; that will be sorted out as the process evolves.

The future of Wolf and the personnel staff -- and how that fits with a new coach -- is arguably the biggest storyline. The Patriots have nine total draft picks (four within the first three rounds) and $130 million in salary cap space, so that will be a critical decision Kraft and the new coach must make. -- Reiss

How will this change impact QB Drake Maye?

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, whose future with the franchise was uncertain even if Mayo stayed, was the coach who worked most closely with Maye. Van Pelt was credited by Mayo for aiding Maye's development more than anyone else in the organization.

So, this opens the possibility that Maye will be learning a new system in his second NFL season and also working with new coaches other than quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney, assistant QBs coach Evan Rothstein and senior assistant Ben McAdoo. -- Reiss

How desirable is the Patriots' head coach opening, and who are the front-runners?

The biggest issue for prospective candidates will be the lack of top-end roster talent with which to work. But the Patriots are set up to change that, with $130-plus million in cap space, a franchise quarterback to attract pass-catching free agents and plenty of draft capital. And New England can offer the mystique and tradition associated with six Super Bowls during the Belichick-Tom Brady era.

While I expect New England to conduct a wide-ranging search, you've got to think former Tennessee Titans coach and Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel will at least be involved. It makes too much sense, given his ties there. And that has been the expectation among some inside the league in recent days, that, should the job open, he will be interested. But Vrabel will have other options, too. Another contender might be Vikings defensive coordinator and former Patriots assistant Brian Flores, who has reset his career in Minnesota with two successful years.

This is also a chance for New England to talk with offensive-minded candidates to maximize Maye's development. Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen, considered one of the rising candidates, has several New England ties -- he grew up in Rhode Island, played at UMass and coached at Brown, UMass and Maine. -- Jeremy Fowler

What should the Patriots do with the No. 4 pick to help their new coach?

The Patriots' depth chart is in desperate need of repair and top-tier talent. With the No. 4 pick, New England has to focus on adding a blue-chip prospect in a draft class that is not rich in them.

The smart move is to identify the player who can best help Maye. That decision likely comes down to a wide receiver like Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan or Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Now that the Patriots have been knocked out of the No. 1 pick, addressing offensive deficiencies in Round 1 is the play. Several teams have been in a similar position -- most recently the Cincinnati Bengals when deciding between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase in the 2021 draft -- and there's a leaguewide debate on how to best build a team. That said, good wide receivers can be found in Round 2. Premier left tackles are much harder to find. Banks should be the pick. -- Matt Miller