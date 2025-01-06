Dameon Pierce breaks through the right guard for a 92-yard touchdown to extend the Texans' lead. (0:35)

The final week of the 2024 NFL regular season brought divisional matchups and petty posts.

The Houston Texans defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-14 on the road, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Houston's backups played a majority of the game, with running back Dameon Pierce netting 176 yards and a 92-yard touchdown on the ground. Texans quarterback Davis Mills had 128 passing yards, while Titans quarterback Will Levis had 175 passing yards and a score.

Houston's victory came with multiple trolls. The Texans made sure to poke fun at the Titans for wearing their Oilers-themed uniforms, including turning the Oilers logo into an "L."

found the oiL in tennessee pic.twitter.com/ZnOLkdjnfi — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 5, 2025

Here are the other top trolls from Week 18.

Looking for their fifth straight win of the season, the Washington Commanders needed every second against the Dallas Cowboys.

Down by four with 3:18 remaining, Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota led the team on an 11-play, 91-yard drive ending with a Terry McLaurin go-ahead touchdown catch. Washington finished the season with 11 victories, its most since 1991.

The Commanders celebrated the occasion by trolling the Cowboys with an edited clip from the TV comedy show "The Office."

The Seattle Seahawks ended their season on a winning note, defeating the Los Angeles Rams on the road.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns. Starting his first game of the season, Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had 334 passing yards and two touchdowns.

In a rarity, Los Angeles did the trolling even though it suffered a loss. The Rams put a spin on a podium meme by making fun of the Seahawks celebrating their win despite being eliminated from the playoffs. Los Angeles outpaced Seattle to win the NFC West, allowing the team to rest its starters Sunday.