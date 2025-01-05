        <
          Lamar Jackson's fur hat headlines Week 18 arrivals

          Lamar Jackson arrives for the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 4, 2025. Baltimore Ravens/X
          • ESPN staffJan 5, 2025, 01:51 AM

          As the 2024 NFL regular season reaches the finish line, players are ending in style -- both on and off the field.

          Although multiple layers might be requisite in the January cold of some cities, athletes have a tendency to put their most fashionable foot forward when arriving to the stadium. Week 18 proved to be no different.

          Here are the top arrivals from the week.

          Saturday style