As the 2024 NFL regular season reaches the finish line, players are ending in style -- both on and off the field.
Although multiple layers might be requisite in the January cold of some cities, athletes have a tendency to put their most fashionable foot forward when arriving to the stadium. Week 18 proved to be no different.
Here are the top arrivals from the week.
Saturday style
Good to see ya, @JoeyB pic.twitter.com/T66rtLAfyf— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 4, 2025
Smoooooth.#WPMOYChallenge + @ZEUS__57 pic.twitter.com/msteZjeaAd— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 4, 2025
Playmakers.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 4, 2025
Fresh Fit | @kroger pic.twitter.com/kscy1h3suA
Pullin' up for gameday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DVny9Iakwx— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 4, 2025
😀😀😀#WPMOYChallenge @Mr_Ogunjobi pic.twitter.com/aczf2ymbYG— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 4, 2025
Big General 🤠 pic.twitter.com/H9bA3AgKac— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 4, 2025
Fitted 🥶 pic.twitter.com/lmt3ueSmSm— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 4, 2025
Birthday fit 😎 @KingHenry_2 pic.twitter.com/h4gkeRGQtl— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 4, 2025
Almost game time pic.twitter.com/qkxz4q9DHg— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 4, 2025
definition of fresh @Rodney_McLeod4 | @OgboOkoronkwo | @jerryjeudy pic.twitter.com/AgTTwIzO6U— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 4, 2025
hunting for that sack record today @Flash_Garrett | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/SRmLPaEOLm— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 4, 2025