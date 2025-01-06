Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Seahawks have fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after one season, coach Mike Macdonald confirmed on his Seattle Sports 710-AM radio show Monday.

Macdonald said the Seahawks made the decision Monday morning. It comes a day after the Seahawks finished 10-7 and missed the playoffs in his first season, and after speculation had been mounting that Grubb's job was not safe.

"It's really as simple as just I felt like the direction our offense was gong was different than the vision that I had for our team, and it felt like it was just a necessary decision at this point," Macdonald said. "Ryan's a heck of a football coach. We did some really great things on offense this year. Geno [Smith] I think had a bunch of career highs throwing the ball, and we did some really cool situation stuff. I know [Jaxon Smith-Njigba] had a great year.

"So, we did a lot of great things. It's just my vision for our offense, I think ... just ultimately was different than I thought Ryan thought it was going. So, we respect the heck out of him, wish him the best. These are tough decisions to make. These are really tough decisions to make, but the team comes first and just felt like it was best for the team."

Macdonald said the search for Grubb's replacement will begin immediately. Among potential in-house options, passing game coordinator Jake Peetz is the most experienced member of the Seahawks' offensive staff.

"We're going to open it up," Macdonald said. "We're going to do our research and be thorough with it. We want to be efficient. We want to move quickly, but we want to be smart as well. Just looking for right fit on the type of person that's going to come in and lead our offense. Not that we weren't aligned with Ryan, but definitely looking for alignment and a shared vision for how we want to operate."

The Seahawks ranked 21st in offensive scoring (20.0 points per game), 14th in total offense (332.2) and eighth in passing yards (236.5). But the run game Macdonald wanted to rely on as a defensive-minded head coach was a constant struggle, with Seattle finishing 28th in rushing (95.7) and 17th in yards per carry (4.2).

Grubb had never coached in the NFL until the Seahawks hired him in February, bringing the OC and offensive line coach Scott Huff back to Seattle after they had followed Kalen DeBoer from Washington to Alabama.

Huff's status is unclear, with Macdonald saying, "it's still in consideration."

Quarterback Geno Smith, a strong Grubb supporter, mentioned that fact while giving a glowing endorsement of his playcaller after Seattle closed out the season Sunday with a 30-25 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

"I think Grubb is an excellent, excellent coordinator," he said. "Even better man. Our first year, obviously there was some ups and downs, there was some things we can improve on. We'll work hard to get those things fixed, but I believe in this system. I believe this is a really good system and it's going to be really good for a long time.

"I think Grubb has exactly what it takes to be a great coordinator in this league, and it's his first year; you've got to give the guy some grace. He's figuring things out too. I thought he did an outstanding job leading the group. I love the passion that he brings to the game, and he made me a better quarterback."