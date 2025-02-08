Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, the hero of Super Bowl LII, will have a chance to re-create the magic Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs in what could be his final game as a pro.

The Eagles activated Graham from injured reserve Saturday. Graham tore his triceps in late November against the Los Angeles Rams and announced in the locker room afterward that he would miss the remainder of the season.

He had been quietly rehabbing behind the scenes, however, and in recent weeks began telling teammates that a return was possible if Philadelphia made it to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles did just that with a decisive 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, setting up a rematch of Super Bowl LVII with the Chiefs.

"I've been working, man. We're going to see," Graham said after the NFC title game. "Them boys scored 55 [the same as his jersey number]. That's what's up. That might be telling me something."

Graham, 36, is the author of the most consequential play in franchise history, a strip sack of Tom Brady in the closing moments of Super Bowl LII that helped deliver the first Lombardi Trophy to the city of Philadelphia.

Graham has played the most regular-season games (206) in team history and has the third-most sacks (76.5).

He indicated before the season that he would retire following the 2024 campaign. But he was having a major impact (3.5 sacks, 7 QB hits in 11 games) before he got hurt and has since left the door open for a return for a 16th NFL season.

Then again, a win Sunday would provide a perfect storybook ending.