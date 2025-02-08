Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has given veteran quarterback Geno Smith another strong endorsement.

And this time, he didn't just say that he wants Smith to remain the team's starter in 2025. In an interview with FOX 13 TV in Seattle, Macdonald answered in the affirmative when asked whether he expects that to be the case.

"Yeah. Heck yeah, man," Macdonald said. "Geno's our quarterback. I don't understand the conversation. It's pretty obvious this guy is a heck of a quarterback. He's our quarterback. We love him. Can't wait to go to work with him."

Macdonald himself has fueled some of the speculation about Smith's future, even if unintentionally. At season's end, he was asked how involved he'll be this offseason in Smith's contract situation, with the two sides expected to try to work out an extension as the quarterback enters the final year of his deal. Macdonald lauded Smith but spoke in nondefinitive terms that seemed to convey uncertainty about whether Smith would remain a Seahawk.

"I want Geno to be here," Macdonald said on Jan. 7. "I think he's a heck of a player ... I feel like Geno's the best for the team right now. I'll be involved with it. Ultimately, it's not my decision. It's a Seahawks decision, but Geno knows how we feel about him, and we love him as our starting quarterback, for sure."

Smith, 34, is coming off another mixed-bag season in which he ranked 21st in Total QBR while carrying an offense with an overmatched line and no consistent run game. He broke his own franchise records for passing yards with 4,320 (fourth in NFL) and completion rate at 70.4% (fifth), and also led four game-winning drives. But Smith threw 15 interceptions (third most) in 17 games compared with 21 touchdown passes, and he took 50 sacks (third most).

Smith is set to make $31 million next season, which includes a $16 million roster bonus due on March 16. His cap number is $44.5 million.

Smith led the Seahawks to a 10-7 record in Macdonald's first season as head coach, which left them one spot out of the NFC playoffs. Macdonald fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and replaced him with Klint Kubiak.

"We've had a lot of non-football conversations -- to keep it legal -- over the last month or so," Macdonald told the TV station, referring to Smith. "And I know he's really excited about Klint taking over. This guy, he's a great player, man. And we can win a championship with Geno Smith. We really believe that and can't wait to get back to work with him."