The stage for Super Bowl LIX is set between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

But one of the biggest moments that'll take place in New Orleans will be when Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar takes the stage for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show.

Lamar, 37, isn't a newbie to the Super Bowl halftime show stage. This will mark his second performance following his guest appearance in Super Bowl LVI's West Coast-themed halftime show at SoFi Stadium in 2022. But the Compton-raised rapper will make history this Sunday, being the first solo rap artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show.

Each of the 14 NFL playoffs teams has a track from the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper that defines their season. Here's the playlist -- and why each song fits.

Philadelphia Eagles

'All the Stars'

Philadelphia has recently had star power in quarterback Jalen Hurts, but a successful offseason added even more when they signed running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley, 27, led the NFL in rushing yards with 2,005 yards through a league-high 345 carries. Pairing Jalen Hurts with Saquon Barkley -- along with a dominant Eagles defense led by Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Zack Baun -- helped Philadelphia lead the NFL in forced turnovers and fewest yards allowed (278.4 per game), fueling their quest to return to the Super Bowl. -- Hooks

Kansas City Chiefs

'Not Like Us'

The Chiefs have been rolling through the postseason, as they are set to make their fifth Super Bowl appearance in seven seasons. Kansas City is on the verge of making history as no team in NFL history has ever won three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs have respective wins in Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles in 2023 and LVIII over the San Francisco 49ers in 2024.

Kansas City was tied for the best record this season with the Detroit Lions, but with another trip back to the Super Bowl for a chance to make history, it's safe to say that the Chiefs are "not like" their opponents. -- Hooks

'Element'

After all that Commanders fans have endured in recent years -- a revolving door at QB since losing Kirk Cousins in 2017, a four-year playoff drought and Daniel Snyder's tumultuous tenure -- rookie signal caller Jayden Daniels arrived in the 2024 NFL draft and was the immediate solution to many of the team's problems on the field. And fans are enjoying every second of the Daniels experience.

After finishing the 2023 season with a 4-13 record, Washington became a completely different team with Daniels under center, going 12-5 this year and being one of the last four remaining teams in the playoffs.

Following such a turnaround, there's plenty of optimism surrounding Washington because the Commanders have found their element.-- Waters

'Humble'

Each year in the postseason, Buffalo dominates the competition, only to run into its biggest challenge on the road to a Super Bowl berth: Kansas City.

If the Bills were to make a Super Bowl, this seemed to be the season it would happen. Buffalo started on a high note with a three-game winning streak before suffering two consecutive losses -- one against the Ravens, who it would face again in the NFC divisional round. But after humbling themselves, the Bills began to rampage through their schedule behind quarterback Josh Allen, who led the league with a 77.3 QBR.

Though back in the postseason riding high with a big win over the Denver Broncos and a stunner against Baltimore, Buffalo was humbled once again with a loss to Kansas City. -- Hooks

'Father Time'

The Rams' aging core has been a hot topic since their Super Bowl LVI victory. Initially, questions were mostly about future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, who decided to call it a career after last season. Then, this year, those questions remained about the team's veteran quarterback and wide receiver combo of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

Despite the uncertainty, and a 1-5 start to the year, the team managed to turn back the clock. The Rams completely turned their season around, winning the NFC West to earn a home game in the wild-card round of the playoffs and then beat the fifth-seeded Vikings to make an appearance in the divisional round against the Eagles. -- Waters

Detroit Lions

'Loyalty'

The Lions have only made the postseason four times since the 1999 season before enduring a brutal stretch in the 2000s, including a winless 0-16 season in 2008 -- a team that featured current head coach Dan Campbell.

But Detroit stood by the Lions. When the Lions made the 2023 playoffs, excitement surged as they pushed for an NFC Championship, only to fall short against the 49ers in their Super Bowl bid. Still, the city stood behind them, rallying for the 2024 season with Dan Campbell corn mazes and unwavering support. With their best record in franchise history and a playoff bye, Detroit's loyalty never faded -- it only grew stronger. -- Hooks

'Money Trees'

During an offseason, where many around the league speculated just how much money top running backs would receive in the free agent market, the Ravens were among the few teams who didn't mind paying for a top ball carrier.

The Ravens gave former Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry a two-year contract worth $16 million in free agency and were immediately rewarded in the form of 1,921 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, plus a third-consecutive trip to the postseason.

The team didn't reach its ultimate goal of competing for a Super Bowl, but with the well-compensated duo of Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson, there's reason to believe they'll have another run next year. It seems like spending the money was worth it. -- Waters

'squabble up'

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud entered the NFL as a trendsetter. The Ohio State standout, who is in his second season with Houston, brought attention to the "squabble" -- a popular dance -- which Lamar adapted in the music video for the song.

In his second season, Stroud's statistics dropped drastically from having the eighth-most passing yards (4,108) in the NFL to the 15th-most (3,727). A lot of that comes from the pressure on 38.9% of his dropbacks and 52 sacks, but that didn't stop Stroud's competitive edge and a defense that allowed the fewest yards from helping the Texans make the postseason. -- Hooks

'tv off'

The Vikings have gotten the football to the end zone 45 times this season. Queue up the celebrations! Minnesota, who made a connection with the outside football world with their touchdown celebrations composed by Vikings safety Camryn Bynum, solidified themselves as the team that makes you want to scream "MUSTARD" after every Vikings touchdown. -- Hooks

'peekaboo'

Tampa Bay made a sizable impact across the board with players at key positions "peek-a-booing" at the right times.

At the conclusion of the Buccaneers regular season, quarterback Baker Mayfield finished third in passing yards with 4,500, as wide receiver Mike Evans reached his 11th consecutive season of breaking 1,000 receiving yards to tie legendary receiver Jerry Rice. Rookie running back Bucky Irving also finished top 10 in rushing with 1,122 rushing yards.

Tampa Bay had one of the top offenses this season, ranking third in the NFL in total yardage average per game (399.5) and passing per game (250.4) and fourth in rushing yards per game (149.2). -- Hooks

'Silent Hill'

There were lots of questions about the Packers and what their season would look like before the season kicked off. Could quarterback Jordan Love pick up where he left off after a breakout performance last year? Does the team need to bring in some help at wide receiver? If not, which receiver will be the one to break out and establish himself as the go-to guy? Can running back Josh Jacobs regain his form with a new team after a down year with the Las Vegas Raiders last season?

Even with all the doubt surrounding the team, Green Bay found a way to silence the outside noise and finish the regular season with a better record than it did last year. The team went 9-8 in 2023, and then had an 11-6 record this year. -- Waters

Denver Broncos

'Alright'

Entering this season, the Broncos had serious trouble finding a franchise quarterback. The team had featured 13 different starting QBs since 2015 before taking former Oregon and Auburn signal caller Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

While all reports entering the season stated that the organization loved and believed in Nix, the uncertainty surrounding the team's quarterback situation was understandable. However, the Broncos proved that they would be just fine with Nix running the offense.

With Nix under center, Broncos head coach Sean Payton was confident they had found their quarterback in Nix. In his rookie season, Nix was among the finalists to earn the 2024 Rookie of the Year award, leading the team to a 10-7 record and its first playoff appearance since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015. -- Waters

'DNA'

Under the leadership of veteran head coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers barely know what it feels like to have a losing season. In fact, Pittsburgh hasn't had a losing season since 2003.

Despite all the turnover the team had entering this season -- trading former first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett, acquiring two new players vying for the job under center in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields and trading a top wideout in Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers -- the team kept doing what it does best: winning games.

The Steelers were one of the hottest teams in the league to start the season, winning 10 of their first 12 games, en route to a second consecutive postseason appearance. But the team continued another trend: losing in the postseason. Pittsburgh's last playoff win came in the 2016 divisional round against Kansas City. -- Waters

'M.A.A.D. City'

In the beginning of the song, Lamar says "seem like the whole city go against me," which speaks directly to the Chargers' situation.

Despite having fans in attendance, many Chargers home games end up feeling like road games as the visiting fans drown out the noise of Chargers supporters. As the latest of the two organizations that moved to Los Angeles, the Chargers have been fighting an uphill battle to steal the hearts of local football fans from the Rams -- and other NFL teams that Angelenos love.

However, the organization's struggles to build a local fan base had no effect on the team's performance on the field this season as the Chargers finished with an 11-6 record and reached the playoffs in their first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh. -- Waters