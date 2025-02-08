Open Extended Reactions

Star power is unavoidable during Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, including during the commercial breaks.

Super Bowl commercials are a memorable tradition of the game. However, it comes with a hefty price this year. According to multiple reports, at least 10 commercials to air during the game sold for $8 million each with Fox reporting in November that it had sold out of ad spots.

Big-name athletes will be scattered throughout the commercials. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid makes multiple appearances, while Peyton and Eli Manning participate in the FanDuel "Kick of Destiny."

Here's a look at notable ads during Super Bowl LIX that include athletes.

Peyton rocks a fanny pack at a Bud Light party

Peyton is no stranger to acting in commercials, and plays a neighborly role in a Bud Light ad with musician Post Malone and comedian Shane Gillis.

A neighbor asks Malone and Gillis to help them out with a cul-de-sac party. The two arrive with several Bud Lights and begin inviting people by delivering the beverages through leaf blowers. Neighbors begin to arrive in bunches, one of whom is Manning, who rocks a button-up, jorts and a fanny pack.

Harden and Reid lose their mustaches

Hosting a Super Bowl watch party brings pressure, especially if you run low on snacks.

That signal doesn't just summon Pringles cans from around the world -- it also calls in mustaches from actor Nick Offerman, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Clippers All-Star James Harden, all in tribute to the brand's iconic mascot.

Beckham (kind of) meets his twin

In the ad, the parents of soccer legend David Beckham reveal that he had a twin brother they never told him about named "Other David," whom the couple left in America.

Beckham travels to the States and knocks on a door to meet his twin, played by actor Matt Damon. The two share a drink as Damon punts a football impressively and asks Beckham how famous he is.

"My brother is a famous soccer player? So how famous are you? Like Matt Damon famous?" Damon says.

"Maybe, Ben Affleck famous," Beckham says, prompting Damon to reply: "That's a shame."

Chiefs participate in Doritos focus group

The premise of this commercial is simple. Doritos has asked their fans to make a Super Bowl commercial, so they get a focus group together of "Super Bowl experts" to see what they like best.

It's a group full of familiar faces: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive end Chris Jones, wide receiver Xavier Worthy, offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and the Chiefs mascot, KC Wolf. The four munch on Doritos while agreeing that all of the ads are "very cheesy."

Mahomes, who has been in State Farms commercials, explains that he thought the acting was great.

"As an actor, like you said, I feel like I'm a really good evaluator of talent," Mahomes says, before Jones adds: "I kind of wish Patrick was in one. It's kind of weird to see a commercial without Patrick in it, right?"

Ionescu, Moss act as pickleball duo

Actors Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara star as an unstoppable pickleball duo. With Michelob Ultras on the line, they defeat teams including one with New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

"You know we're professional athletes, right?" Moss says, before O'Hara slaps a backhand past the two and replies: "What sport?"

Three-time shot put gold medalist Ryan Crouser is included too, crushing a pickleball after a loss.

Reid retires from hand modeling

The Chiefs' head coach stars in a Skechers commercial where he shares details about his hand modeling career. However, he quickly shares a new shoe which doesn't require his hands to wear.

FanDuel 'Kick of Destiny' returns

After two consecutive years of Rob Gronkowski participating in the "Kick of Destiny," the commercial now stars Eli and Peyton Manning. The two will be tasked with kicking a field goal live during Super Bowl LIX with a backstory.

When Eli reveals to Peyton that he's participating in the kick, a flashback ensues of the younger brother practicing a kick, explaining it was what he always dreamed of doing. The throwback scene includes Peyton telling Eli: "You'll never be a kicker, Eli. You'll just have to be a quarterback like me and dad."

Eli responds saying he was born to be a kicker. As the flashbacks ends, the two go face to face as Peyton says he'll make the "Kick of Destiny" first.