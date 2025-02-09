Vikings legends Cris Carter and Jake Reed show their support for former teammate Randy Moss. (0:22)

Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, who took a hiatus from ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" to receive treatment for cancer, will return to the show on Super Bowl Sunday.

Moss, 47, stepped away as an analyst on the show on Dec. 6.

The following week on Instagram Live, he introduced himself as a cancer survivor and explained that a cancerous mass was found in his bile duct, between his pancreas and liver. He said he had surgery to put a stent in his liver on Thanksgiving and underwent a six-hour procedure to remove the cancer.

Moss said he would undergo radiation and chemotherapy.

"As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set," Moss said in December. "Hopefully, I can be with you guys soon. My goal is to get back on television with my team."

"Sunday NFL Countdown" will air live from New Orleans at 10 a.m. ET ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Moss was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 after playing 14 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (1998-2004, 2010), Oakland Raiders (2005-06), New England Patriots (2007-10), Tennessee Titans (2010) and San Francisco 49ers (2012).

Moss is second in NFL history with 156 touchdown catches and had an NFL-record 23 TD receptions in 2007 for the Patriots.