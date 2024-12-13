Open Extended Reactions

NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss announced that he has been battling a cancer found outside of his bile duct between his pancreas and liver on Instagram live Friday.

Moss, aided by a cane, introduced himself as a cancer survivor and thanked his "prayer warriors" for their support. He had a Whipple procedure to put a stent on his liver on Thanksgiving after experiencing urine discoloration.

Moss spent the past six days in the hospital before getting out Friday and said he's nursing himself back to full health with chemotherapy and radiation.

Moss stepped away from his role as an analyst on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" on Dec. 6 for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge, the network said in a statement.

"As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys. I will be on set. ... Hopefully, I can be with you guys soon," Moss said.

"My goal is to get back on television with my team."

Moss was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 after playing 14 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (1998-2004, 2010), Oakland Raiders (2005-06), New England Patriots (2007-10), Tennessee Titans (2010) and San Francisco 49ers (2012).

Moss is second in NFL history with 156 touchdown receptions and caught an NFL-record 23 TDs in 2007.