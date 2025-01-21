Open Extended Reactions

The NFL playoffs are coming to a crescendo, with the matchups for the conference championship games now set.

It begins next Sunday with an Interstate 95 showdown between the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles (16-3, 12-17 against the spread, including playoffs) and the sixth-seeded Washington Commanders (14-5, 13-6 ATS) for the NFC title.

The Eagles held off a late Los Angeles Rams comeback for a 28-22 win on Sunday in the divisional round to secure a matchup with their NFC East rivals, who upset the top-seeded Detroit Lions 45-31 on Saturday to advance. It will be the third matchup of the season between these two teams, with the Eagles winning 26-18 as 4.5-point favorites at home in Week 11 and the Commanders evening the series with a 36-33 home victory as 4.5-point underdogs in Week 16.

The Eagles opened as 5-point favorites in the NFC Championship Game.

On the AFC side of the bracket, the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (16-2, 7-11 ATS) punched their ticket to a seventh straight conference title game with Saturday's 23-14 win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round.

The conference's top seed will face the Buffalo Bills (15-4, 12-7 ATS), who escaped the Baltimore Ravens 27-25 on Sunday to force a rematch of the AFC Championship Game from the 2020 season. Kansas City won that game 38-24. The Chiefs fell to the Bills 30-21 in Buffalo in Week 11 this season.

Kansas City opened as a 1-point favorite for next Sunday's matchup.

Super Bowl LIX will be played Feb. 9 (6:30 p.m. ET, Fox) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Here are the lines, spreads and totals for the NFC and AFC conference championship games.



Odds as of publication. For the most current odds, visit ESPN BET

play 1:38 Bruschi explains why the Chiefs are so dominant in the playoffs Tedy Bruschi explains why the Texans faltered against the Chiefs and why Patrick Mahomes & Co. are so dominant in playoff games.

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles -6.5

Sunday, 3 p.m., Fox

Money Line: Commanders (+270) ; Eagles (-340)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Eagles by 5.1, 63.7% to win outright

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs -2

Sunday, 6:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

Money Line: Bills (+110) ; Chiefs (-130)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Bills by 1.6, 54.6% to win outright