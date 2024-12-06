Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss will take a hiatus from his role as an analyst on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" as he deals with a health issue, the network announced Friday.

Moss, 47, asked fans to pray for him and his family in an Instagram post Sunday. He directed his message to men and urged them to get checkups and bloodwork done, without specifying any particular illness.

"I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times. People were talking about my eyes last week," Moss said before putting on a pair of sunglasses. "I'm battling something, man, and it's something internal. Your boy is going to get through it. I got a great team of doctors and got a great family around me."

ESPN said in a statement that Moss will "step away from 'Sunday NFL Countdown' for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge."

"For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating 'Countdown' with his insight and passion," the network said. "He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready."

Moss played 14 seasons for the Vikings, Raiders, Patriots, Titans and 49ers. He ranks second to Jerry Rice with 156 touchdown catches and had 982 career catches for 15,292 yards. Moss was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.