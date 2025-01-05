Miles Sanders scores a rushing touchdown in overtime to give the Panthers a 44-38 win over the Falcons. (0:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Not every NFL record is a milestone you want to reach.

Such was the case Sunday for the Carolina Panthers, who set a league record in their season-ending win over AFC South foe Atlanta Falcons.

The problem? The record was in points allowed. Atlanta's 38 points against the Panthers on Sunday ensured that the team finished the season as the league record holder in opposing points conceded. Head coach Dave Canales took an optimistic approach to the record though, and offered some humor about the "accomplishment."

"I mean, if you're gonna be last, be the first last. Be absolutely No. 1 in that regard," he said.

Panthers coach Dave Canales has a little fun with his defense giving up an NFL single-season record 534 points. pic.twitter.com/GN9ikT4tBW — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) January 5, 2025

Canales' quip was among the most notable of post-victory comments from the final week of the 2024 NFL regular season.

"It was time to go home. The bus was out of gas."

Few things get football fans fired up the way a big man scoring a touchdown does. With 2:25 remaining in Saturday night's game, Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce had a chance to enter some all-time video compilations -- until he didn't.

The 335-pound Pierce had green grass in front of him after his fourth-quarter interception, but he instead opted for a quick kneel down to end the play.

"Everybody who guarded him ate today."

The Bengals did what they needed to do to keep their playoff hopes alive Saturday night, securing a 19-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was a strong game for the Cincinnati defense, as the Steelers were held to 193 yards of total offense. Top Pittsburgh receiver George Pickens struggled and had only one reception to go along with three drops.

After the game, Bengals defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt said he was impressed by how well he and his fellow secondary members teamed up to handle Pickens.

"We got a flair for the dramatics that's for sure."

Another week, another win for the Commanders decided in the final moments.

With Jayden Daniels held out of the game because of leg soreness, it was backup quarterback Marcus Mariota who played the key role for Washington this time. Mariota finished 15-of-18 passing with a pair of touchdown throws, the most important coming with only three seconds left to put the Commanders ahead by four.

McLaurin, who caught the winning touchdown, spoke to the commonality of Washington's late-game successes this season. Per Elias Sports Bureau, the 2024 Commanders are the first team since the 1970 merger to have four winning passing touchdowns in the final 30 seconds of regulation/OT in a single season.