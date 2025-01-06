Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL Playoffs Bracket is set and the weekend will feature six games to determine which teams will advance to the divisional round, where the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions await their competition.

The action begins on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. (all times Eastern) with the No. 4 Houston Texans hosting the No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers, followed by an AFC North showdown between the No. 3 Baltimore Ravens and No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers in Baltimore at 8 p.m.

Sunday's action will determine the AFC final four with the No. 2 Buffalo Bills hosting the No. 7 Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. Then the NFC action gets underway at 4:30 p.m. with the No. 7 Green Bay Packers at the No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles, and then the No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and No. 6 Washington Commanders at 8 p.m. in Tampa.

The slate concludes with the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams hosting the No. 5 Minnesota Vikings at 8 p.m. on Monday night on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

Super Bowl LIX will be played on Sunday, Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Here are the lines, spreads and totals for all six Wild Card Weekend games. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. All times listed as Eastern. Odds current as of publication. For the most current odds go to ESPN BET

Los Angeles Chargers -3 vs. Houston Texans

Saturday, 4:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

Money Line: Chargers (-150) ; Texans (+130)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 44.5

FPI favorite: Chargers by 0.9, 52.8% to win outright

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens -9.5

Saturday, 8 p.m., Prime Video

Money Line: Steelers (+380) ; Ravens (-550)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Ravens by 9, 72.2% to win outright

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills -9

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

Money Line: Broncos (+380) ; Bills (-550)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Bills by 7.1, 68.1% to win outright

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles -5.5

Sunday, 4:30 p.m., FOX

Line movement: Opened Eagles -3.5

Money Line: Packers (+200) ; Eagles (-240)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Eagles by 0.4, 51.2% to win outright

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3.5

Sunday, 8 p.m., NBC, Peacock

Money Line: Commanders (+150) ; Buccaneers (-175)

Total: 50.5; Opened: 49.5

FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 3.3, 58.3% to win outright

Minnesota Vikings -2.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Monday, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN, ESPN+

Money Line: Vikings (-130) ; Rams (+110)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Vikings by 1.2, 53.9% to win outright