ATLANTA -- Michael Penix Jr' s confidence couldn't be shaken, even after the Atlanta Falcons season-ending loss to the Carolina Panthers.

When the rookie quarterback was asked what his message would be to long-suffering Falcons fans, Penix replied, "Continue to believe."

"I feel like we got a lot of talent on this team, a lot of talent coming back, and we're just going to continue to build off of this year," Penix said. "So, I look forward to a lot of playoffs and even Super Bowls in the future here for this organization."

The Falcons fell 44-38 to the Panthers on Sunday in overtime. The result of the game ended up being meaningless, since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South title with a victory over the New Orleans Saints.

However, the Falcons finished 8-9, which means they have not had a winning season since 2017. They have not made the playoffs since that season, either. The franchise has never won a Super Bowl.

Penix, 24, gives the fanbase a reason for hope, and not just because of his words. On Sunday, Penix went 21-of-38 for 312 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown and an interception that was not his fault. Last week, he had a game-tying touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Pitts on a fourth-and-13 with 1:17 to play in an eventual loss against the Washington Commanders.

"Michael Penix is certainly outstanding," Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. "He's certainly one of the guys that's going to play in this league and absolutely dominate for as long as we allow him."

When the Falcons chose Penix with the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL draft last April, it was controversial. Atlanta had just signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year contract with $90 million guaranteed a few weeks earlier. As it turned out, the selection worked for the Falcons, even if the Cousins signing did not.

Cousins played well, leading the Falcons to a 6-3 start, before faltering and throwing eight interceptions without a touchdown pass during a four-game losing streak. Penix was named the team's starter in Week 16 and, for the most part, played well.

The team's defense was largely to blame for the Panthers and Commanders losses, though it took time for Penix to build chemistry with the starting receivers. Some of that seemed to jell Sunday. Falcons wide receiver Drake London had 10 receptions for a career-high 187 yards and two touchdowns.

"Absolute poise," London said of Penix. "He's got a frickin' rocket and he just slings the ball, and he's got that dog in him. He's somebody who's a winner, and I think you see that just right off the gate."

Atlanta also returns running back Bijan Robinson, who emerged as one of the best in the league this season. He had a career-high 170 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries against Carolina.

Penix said this offseason will contain "a lot of work," though he's been told by veterans that he should take time for himself, too.

"Obviously, this season, like we just talked about, it didn't go how we wanted it to go, it didn't get to the playoffs," Penix said. "But man, you've just got to continue to believe in the process, believe in the coaches, the scheme that gets put up each and every week. And going into this offseason with the right mindset, the mindset to want to come back and get better. And for me, this is my first offseason. So, [there] is a lot of things that I'll be learning this offseason, just making sure that whenever we do come back, I'm completely ready, and I'll make sure I do a great job of that."