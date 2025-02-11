Marcus Spears wonders if Kellen Moore can replicate the early success Sean Payton had as coach of the New Orleans Saints. (1:02)

METAIRIE, La. -- Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has agreed to become the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Tuesday.

The Saints made the move official two days after Moore and the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

"At the start of the interview process, it was important to find a head coach who was the right fit for the New Orleans Saints organization," team owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. "Through the search process, it became clear that Kellen is the right person to help us re-establish a winning program and culture that our fans are accustomed to and have come to expect. I would also like to thank Darren Rizzi for his service as interim coach and leading our team this past season. I am truly grateful to him."

The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, and quarterback Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP. Immediately after the Super Bowl win, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni jokingly pleaded with Moore to return to the team for another season.

"Let's run this s--- back, Kellen," Sirianni said, laughing.

Kellen Moore's ranks as OC, since 2019 Kellen Moore has shown he can have plenty of success on the offensive side of the ball. In his six seasons as an offensive coordinator, he has had a top-10 offense in both points and yards three times. NFL RANK* PPG 26.4 5th YPG 376.5 5th Total QBR 62.1 5th * Compared to all other NFL teams since 2019 -- ESPN Research

Moore, 36, instead decided to move ahead with his quest to become a head coach after one season in Philadelphia. The Eagles averaged 27.2 points in the regular season (seventh in the NFL) and 36.3 points in the postseason (first in the NFL).

Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who spent last season as an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers, is a leading candidate to become Moore's defensive coordinator in New Orleans, sources told ESPN. Moore was the Chargers' offensive coordinator under Staley in 2023.

Fixing the Saints' defense will be a major priority for Moore and whomever he hires as defensive coordinator. The Saints allowed the third-most yards per game last season (379.9).

The Eagles, meanwhile, will now be hiring their third offensive coordinator in the past three years. Moore replaced Brian Johnson, who was fired after the 2023 season. Johnson had replaced Shane Steichen, who left the Eagles after the 2022 season to become the Indianapolis Colts' head coach.

The Saints were the last team to fill their head coaching vacancy. Under NFL rules, they could not make Moore's hiring official until the conclusion of the Super Bowl.

The New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots all conducted coaching searches that concluded before the Super Bowl.

The Saints were willing to wait on Moore after flying to Philadelphia to interview him after the NFC Championship Game two weeks ago.

He was one of four candidates to interview in person with the Saints, who also conducted multiple interviews with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Rizzi, the Saints' special teams coordinator who was promoted to interim coach after Dennis Allen was fired on Nov. 4.

Moore is the first head coach to come from outside the building since Sean Payton stepped away after the 2021 season. The Saints promoted Allen, then the defensive coordinator, to the open position after a quick coaching search that involved a small pool of candidates, each of whom interviewed once.

"I am excited to join the New Orleans Saints and deeply appreciate the faith that Mrs. Benson and the entire Saints organization have placed in me," Moore said. "I look forward to embracing the challenges ahead and am eager to get started. I would also like to thank the Philadelphia Eagles for an incredible 2024 season. I'm excited to begin this new chapter," Moore said in a statement.

Moore also is a departure from Allen, who was 50 and a second-time coach when hired. Moore will be one of the youngest head coaches in the league and comes from the offensive side of the ball, similar to Payton when he was hired in 2006. Payton had three seasons of experience as an offensive coordinator with the Giants upon his hiring.

Moore played quarterback for Boise State from 2007 to 2011 and in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and the Cowboys.

Moore started his NFL coaching career following his retirement from playing after the 2017 season. He was the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach in 2017 and the offensive coordinator in Dallas from 2019 to 2022. He was offensive coordinator for the Chargers in 2023 before taking the same position with the Eagles this season.

His offenses are ranked fifth (compared to all other NFL teams since 2019) in points per game (26.4) and yards per game (376.5), while his quarterbacks have posted a 62.1 Total QBR, also fifth in the NFL since 2019, according to ESPN Research.