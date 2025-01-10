Open Extended Reactions

The fantasy football season has wrapped up for some, but managers in dynasty leagues know that the action never sleeps, as poring over your roster and planning for future seasons is a nonstop adventure.

So, which players can dynasty managers count on for years to come? And which should be downgraded before it's too late and their trade value plummets?

Here are 12 notables who changed their dynasty value the most during the 2024 season, some for the better and some for the worse.

Risers

Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

We knew Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and the only player in FBS history with over 12,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards, was going to be good at the next level, but we didn't know he was going to be this good -- especially as a passer -- so soon. Daniels finished as the fantasy QB5 and became one of only two rookie quarterbacks in league history with 10-plus wins and over 4,000 combined passing and rushing yards. His 864 rushing yards were the most by a rookie QB in league history. Any dynasty manager fortunate enough to have Daniels would be well-served riding it out with him as long as possible.

Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Darnold finally found the right fit with the Vikings, his fourth NFL team. He thrived due to being surrounded by receiving talent like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and guided by offensive-minded head coach Kevin O'Connell. Taking over for the injured J.J. McCarthy, Darnold finished as QB9, throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 66.2% of his passes with a 102.5 passer rating. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod and showed he can lead an offense. Whether he stays in Minnesota or lands elsewhere, what Darnold did in 2024 completely changes the trajectory of his NFL career.

Brian Thomas Jr. finished his rookie season with 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

The only receivers who scored more fantasy points than Thomas this season were Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze got most of the rookie hype, but Thomas deserved more attention. He became just the fourth rookie in the Super Bowl era to top 1,100 receiving yards and score 10 touchdowns, and did so while catching passes from multiple quarterbacks. It's exciting to think about what he can do in Year 2 and beyond.

Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Irving was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, initially projected as a passing-down back. He was expected to complement Rachaad White, who averaged 19.8 touches per game in 2023 and finished as a top-five fantasy RB. But Irving's talent and versatility on the field, both as a ball-carrier and pass-catcher, was undeniable. He forced his way onto the field, finishing as a top-15 fantasy running back. The rookie also had three games with over 150 total yards, showing he can deliver massive performances. Not bad for someone drafted outside the top eight RBs in most rookie drafts.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Smith-Njigba was behind veterans DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in 2023, finishing outside the top 40 fantasy receivers. Fast-forward to 2024, and his story took a big turn. He finished as a top-10 fantasy receiver and led the Seahawks in targets (100) while hauling in 1,130 yards and six touchdowns -- quite the turnaround for someone drafted outside the top 30 receivers this summer. The Seahawks' offense ran smoother with Smith-Njigba as the focal point, and that trend is likely to continue into 2025, even with the Seahawks replacing Ryan Grubb at offensive coordinator.

Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

Many fantasy managers wrote off Young after he was benched for Andy Dalton following Week 2. It was a surprising decision by head coach Dave Canales that shocked the NFL community. Young's resurgence after regaining the starting nod was a sight to behold, especially after a rookie season that fell well short of expectations for the 2023 No. 1 overall pick. He averaged 20.7 fantasy points from Weeks 12 to 18, finishing strong with a season-high 36.4 points against the Atlanta Falcons. Young could be a rising star in both redraft and dynasty leagues.

Fallers

C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

Stroud finished as a top-10 fantasy quarterback during his rookie season in 2023, leading to lofty expectations heading into his second NFL season, especially with the addition of Stefon Diggs. But a Texans offensive line that ranked 22nd in pass block win rate affected Stroud's pocket presence, and the Ohio State product was far from the same player in 2024. On top of that, injuries to his top three receivers didn't help, and Stroud finished as the QB18 with just one game of 20-plus fantasy points. It'll be interesting to see how he rebounds in 2025, but this season certainly was reason for concern.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

It's easy to be impressed by Richardson's rushing ability, but his lack of progress as a passer in Year 2 was a major issue. And by major, we mean major. Richardson's 47.7% completion percentage ranked last in the NFL. In fact, no other QB to appear in a game this season finished under 51.6%. Until Richardson shows improvement, it will be difficult to trust him or anyone in the Colts' passing game, including Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs. Right now, there are plenty of better and more reliable quarterbacks to build around than Richardson.

Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, San Francisco 49ers

Samuel had a disappointing, injury-plagued season, finishing with just 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, which were career lows (aside from the 2020 season when he played just seven games). He ended the 2024 season outside of the top-40 fantasy receivers, a pretty severe drop from previous seasons, especially since he was drafted inside the top 30. Adding to the concern, Jauan Jennings broke out and rookie Ricky Pearsall closed the season strong. Samuel turns 29 on Jan. 15 and has a lot to prove next season, because another season like this one and his days as a fantasy contributor could be numbered.

Cooper Kupp's fantasy value may have hit a wall. Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua has become the Rams' top fantasy receiver, averaging 9.5 targets and 18.0 fantasy points per game since his rookie season in 2023. Meanwhile, Kupp had just four receptions for 53 yards over his final three games of 2024, and just 67 total catches in his 12 games this season. Kupp isn't the receiver he once was and he will be 32 years old next season. To put that in perspective, Davante Adams was the only receiver age 32 or older to reach 185 fantasy points in 2024.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals

Harrison was the first rookie taken in nearly all fantasy drafts and the highest-drafted rookie wide receiver in ESPN leagues over the past 20 seasons. Then he finished outside of the top-25 fantasy receivers, falling well short of lofty expectations. The Cardinals' coaching staff didn't put him in the best position to succeed, and his chemistry with Kyler Murray seemed non-existent at times. In addition, Murray's short stature already calls for a creative playbook, something Arizona hasn't fully figured out. Harrison had just three games with at least 10 targets and only seven with double-digit fantasy points.

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers took Brooks in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft -- the first running back to come off the board -- with the hope of revitalizing their running game. Despite Brooks starting the season on the PUP/NFI list as he recovered from a torn ACL, fantasy managers were still optimistic, expecting him to make an impact upon his return. Things didn't work out that way, though, as Chuba Hubbard became a force in the backfield and put up 19.5 touches and 16.1 fantasy points per game. That type of performance earned Hubbard a four-year contract extension in early November, and then Brooks suffered another ACL tear that could cost him much or all of 2025. Dynasty managers will have to continue to play the waiting game for Brooks, with little guarantee of anything materializing as hoped in Carolina.