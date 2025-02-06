        <
          Jimmy Butler to Warriors: Trade grades, winners and losers from Heat megadeal

          Jimmy Butler's time in Miami ends with a trade to the Golden State Warriors. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
          Kevin PeltonFeb 6, 2025, 03:38 AM
          Jimmy Butler ended his standoff with the Miami Heat with the six-time All-Star forward set to join the Golden State Warriors in a blockbuster four-team trade Wednesday night.

          Sources told ESPN's Shams Charania that Butler will head to the Warriors with the Heat acquiring Kyle Anderson, Andrew Wiggins and Golden State's protected 2025 first-round pick. Miami will also acquire P.J. Tucker from the Utah Jazz, who will get Dennis Schroder, while the Detroit Pistons will land Lindy Waters III and Josh Richardson.

          The trade ends what had been a stare down between Butler and the Heat and gives the Warriors another star to pair with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in hopes of getting back into the Western Conference playoffs after missing out in 2024.

          Let's grade all sides of this deal and explore what some of the early winners and losers of this deal that could massive leaguewide implications.

          Golden State Warriors get:

          F Jimmy Butler

          Miami Heat get:

          F Kyle Anderson
          F P.J. Tucker
          F Andrew Wiggins
          Protected first-round pick

          Detroit Pistons get:

          G Lindy Waters III
          G Josh Richardson

          Utah Jazz get:

          G Dennis Schroder