Open Extended Reactions

Much of the WNBA player movement via free agency and trades has fallen into place. And as rosters take shape, it's a good time to look again at how the 2025 WNBA draft might shake out -- especially as the No. 2 pick changed hands late last month, going from the Los Angeles Sparks to the Seattle Storm.

Speculation is a part of compiling every WNBA mock draft. And at this point, that includes which players will declare for it.

ESPN's WNBA mock draft will continue to include some players who still have college eligibility after this season. The biggest changes in this mock draft are omitting players such as UCLA center Lauren Betts and UConn guard Azzi Fudd, who were included in previous iterations.

Betts, a draft-eligible junior, is expected to return for her senior season to play alongside her sister, Sienna, who will be a UCLA freshman in 2025-26. Fudd, who redshirted last season because of an injury, seems likely to stay for another season of development with the Huskies.

Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson is another player we're monitoring. If she declares for April's draft, she is a projected first-round pick. Latson, who leads the nation in scoring, is a draft-eligible junior.

This mock draft includes senior guards Paige Bueckers and Olivia Miles -- they are the top two picks -- even though both will have a year of college eligibility left. Bueckers' UConn team lost at Tennessee 80-76 on Thursday; she had 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting with 8 assists. Miles had 20 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists as Notre Dame blew past Stanford 96-47.

Bueckers and Miles are expected to come into the WNBA as strong scorers and playmakers.

UConn | point guard | 6-foot-0 | senior

Bueckers hasn't indicated whether she prefers not to play in Dallas, but there has been plenty of chatter in the hoops world on that topic. As it stands, she is the clear top pick. Bueckers is averaging 18.7 points and shooting 41.6% from behind the arc.

play 0:16 Paige Bueckers hits a deep 3-pointer for UConn Paige Bueckers hits a 3-pointer off the rim in the first quarter vs. No. 19 Tennessee.

Notre Dame | point guard | 5-10 | junior

Miles missed the 2023 postseason and all of last season because of a knee injury, but she has looked very good this season playing alongside fellow guards Hannah Hidalgo and Sonia Citron. Miles is averaging 16.5 points and 6.4 assists while shooting 42.3% from behind the arc. The Storm got this pick from Los Angeles as part of the three-team trade that sent Jewell Loyd to Las Vegas and Kelsey Plum to the Sparks.

Notre Dame | shooting guard | 6-1 | senior

This might seem high for Citron, but she has a lot going for her -- including Notre Dame's reputation for producing WNBA-level guards. Consider how well she plays now with two dynamic guards like Hidalgo and Miles: She's averaging 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. The sophomore Hidalgo is one of the best on-ball defenders in the country, but Citron is also a very strong defensive player.

play 0:23 Sonia Citron makes a great defensive play for the steal Sonia Citron makes a great defensive play for the steal

4. Washington Mystics: Dominique Malonga

France | center | 6-6

Malonga, who played for France in the Olympics this summer, is just 19 and could be a draft-and-stash prospect. Or she might be ready to play in the WNBA this season. The Mystics are under a new brain trust with Jamila Wideman as general manager and Sydney Johnson as head coach. There's a lot of rebuilding to do for a team that's likely to have a hard time competing for a playoff spot in 2025. Malonga could be seen as a player to develop for the future.

USC | power forward | 6-3 | senior

Iriafen played her first three seasons at Stanford and could go back to the Bay area to begin her WNBA career with the expansion Valkyries. She had a breakthrough season as a junior (19.4 points, 11.0 rebounds per game) with the Cardinal last year, and now is averaging 17.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for USC. She had 15 points Thursday in a win over Wisconsin as the Trojans bounced back from an upset loss at Iowa.

6. Washington Mystics: Aneesah Morrow

LSU | small forward | 6-1 | senior

Play Fantasy Women's Basketball Fantasy Women's Basketball is now open! Create or join a league today to get started. Sign up for free!

Morrow had her 22nd double-double of the season with 13 points and 14 rebounds Thursday as LSU won 71-60 at Missouri. Morrow leads Division I in rebounding at 14.2 per game.

WNBA evaluators seemed to underestimate Morrow's teammate Angel Reese in last year's draft, when she went No. 7 and then averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds. They should keep that in mind with Morrow.

Maryland | point guard | 6-2 | senior

Sellers has been dealing with a knee sprain suffered in January. She didn't score in Thursday's victory at Oregon, although she had 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. But that's the kind of player she is: Even when she's not 100 percent, Sellers typically finds a way to make an impact. She is averaging 13.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

8. Connecticut Sun: Ajsa Sivka

Slovenia | power forward | 6-3

Another young player from overseas, Sivka is draft eligible like Malonga because she will turn 20 this year (both in November). Sivka plays for the Slovenian national team and professionally in France, where new Sun coach Rachid Meziane is from. Also like Malonga, she could be a draft-and-stash prospect or possibly be ready to play in the WNBA this year.

South Carolina | guard | 5-9 | senior

This would be a return home to southern California for Paopao, who is from Oceanside in San Diego County. After three seasons at Oregon, she transferred to South Carolina and helped the Gamecocks win the national championship last season. Now in her fifth year of college (due to the COVID-19 waiver from 2020-21), Paopao is averaging 10.4 points and shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc for the 22-1 Gamecocks.

play 0:18 Te-Hina Paopao sinks it from downtown Te-Hina Paopao sinks it from downtown

10. Chicago Sky: Saniya Rivers

NC State Wolfpack | small forward | 6-1 | senior

Rivers won a national championship with South Carolina in 2022, then transferred and has spent the past three seasons at NC State. She helped lead the Wolfpack to the Final Four last season, and they are currently second in the ACC at 10-1 behind Notre Dame. Rivers is averaging 12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists, and her size and quickness on the wing defensively are seen as assets.

Kentucky | point guard | 5-6 | senior

After leading Virginia Tech to its first Final Four, Amoore transferred and is making the most of her fifth season at Kentucky. She is coming off a career-high 43 points Sunday in a win over Oklahoma and is averaging 19.4 points and an NCAA-leading 7.5 assists. The biggest questions might be her height and defense, but she has a lot of talent and might go higher depending on how teams evaluate her.

play 1:44 Highlight: Amoore leads No. 12 Kentucky past No. 13 Oklahoma Georgia Amoore leads the offense with 43 points to tie the Wildcats' program record for points in a game and defeat the Sooners, 95-86.

TCU | center | 6-7 | senior

It's hard to know for sure how WNBA teams will view Prince. On the upside, she is averaging 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.1 blocks as a true center. But she has had injuries and off-the-court issues during a lengthy college career and will turn 25 in May. Prince is a Texas native and has played the past two years at TCU, so Dallas might be more willing to draft her than some other teams.