Open Extended Reactions

Guard Marina Mabrey has requested a trade from the Connecticut Sun, her agent, The Fam's Marcus Crenshaw, told ESPN on Wednesday.

Mabrey, a 2019 national champion out of Notre Dame, arrived in Connecticut last summer after requesting a trade from the Chicago Sky right before the All-Star break. She averaged 14.4 points and 4.1 assists per game in 2024, mostly operating as the first player off the bench for the Sun.

The Sun declined to comment on Mabrey's trade request when reached by ESPN.

The 5-foot-11 Mabrey was drafted in the second round by the Sparks and spent one season in Los Angeles before getting traded to the Dallas Wings, for whom she played three seasons. She was then moved to Chicago in a four-team trade ahead of the 2023 campaign. Known for her 3-point shooting, passing ability and competitiveness, Mabrey has earned Sixth Player of the Year votes each of the past three seasons.

The Sun, who are coming off six consecutive semifinal appearances, have experienced massive roster turnover this offseason. Perennial MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas was a free agent but was cored and then traded to the Phoenix Mercury. Fellow All-Stars DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones were true unrestricted free agents, signing with the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream, respectively, as free agents. Connecticut also traded young guards DiJonai Carrington, a restricted free agent, and Ty Harris to the Wings.

Earlier Wednesday, the Sun officially introduced Tina Charles as their new free agent signee. Charles, whom the Sun drafted No. 1 overall in 2010, returns to the Sun after playing for them from 2010-13. Connecticut has also added Diamond DeShields, Natasha Cloud, Jacy Sheldon and Lindsay Allen in trades or free agency.

The Sun hired Rachid Meziane, the former Belgian national team head coach, as head coach following the departure of Stephanie White for Indiana.

Mabrey has one more year left on her contract and is set to be paid $210,000 in 2025, according to Her Hoop Stats salary data.