Six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner is signing a one-year deal with the Indiana Fever, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Bonner has spent the past five seasons with the Sun, helping Connecticut get to semifinal appearances each of those years and a WNBA Finals berth in 2022. She is seven points away from moving up to No. 3 on the league's all-time scoring list.

The 6-foot-4 Bonner averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 2024 and earned her third All-Star selection in four years.

A two-time all-WNBA selection and 15-year veteran, Bonner brings championship pedigree to Indiana from her first 10 seasons in the league with the Phoenix Mercury. She was part of Phoenix's 2009 and 2014 championship teams and was named Sixth Woman of the Year three times from 2009 to 2011.

The Fever, who went 20-20 in 2024 and were swept in the first round of the playoffs, have made notable moves this offseason to surround their young core of No. 1 picks Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston with veterans with postseason experience.

By re-signing star guard Kelsey Mitchell, trading for Sophie Cunningham and snagging free agents Natasha Howard and Bonner, the Fever have positioned themselves in the title contention conversation.

Their focus was the addition of veteran, championship experience this offseason after entering the 2024 playoffs with just 19 games of postseason experience across their roster, zero among starters. That youth showed at times when Bonner's Sun swept Indiana in the first round.

Bonner had familiarity with both Stephanie White, who was hired by the Fever in the offseason after coaching the Sun for two seasons, and newly appointed Fever GM Amber Cox, who was president of the Mercury during Bonner's time there and then helped recruit her to Connecticut.

After being one of the most consistently successful WNBA franchises in recent history, the Sun now face a complete rebuild after all five starters have either signed or been traded to new teams.

Alyssa Thomas -- Bonner's fiancée -- was cored and traded to the Mercury, Brionna Jones left for the Dream, and both DiJonai Carrington and Ty Harris were traded to the Wings.