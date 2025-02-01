Take a look at some of DiJonai Carrington's top plays with the Connecticut Sun from as she gets sets to join the Dallas Wings. (1:51)

The Connecticut Sun are trading guard DiJonai Carrington, the WNBA's Most Improved Player in 2024, to the Dallas Wings, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

Dallas also receives the No. 12 pick in April's draft and the rights to swap picks with Connecticut in the second round of the 2026 draft.

The Sun receive guard Jacy Sheldon, who was the No. 5 pick in the 2024 draft, and the No. 8 pick in the 2025 draft.

Carrington was the No. 20 pick in 2021, but she has turned out to be one of the best players of that draft class. She had a career season in 2024, averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. She is considered one of the top on-ball defenders in the WNBA and was on the league's all-defensive first team last season.

Carrington will be reunited with Dallas general manager Curt Miller, who drafted her to Connecticut, and Wings coach Chris Koclanes, who was an assistant in Connecticut when Miller was the head coach and GM there.

Carrington spent her first three seasons at Stanford then finished her college career at Baylor.

Sheldon, a former Ohio State standout, appeared in all 40 games last season, starting 26 and averaging 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Connecticut, under new coach Rachid Meziane, now has had four of last season's starters -- Carrington, Alyssa Thomas, Brionna Jones and Tyasha Harris -- depart this year either via trade or free agency. Thomas is now with Phoenix, Jones with Atlanta and Harris with Dallas, where she and Carrington will team up again.

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut's other starter from 2024, is an unrestricted free agent.

