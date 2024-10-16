UConn players in the WNBA: Stewart, Collier, Bird, more

Open Extended Reactions

After leading the U.S. women's basketball team to gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart are in search of another piece of hardware.

Collier, the 2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, looks to lead the Minnesota Lynx to their record fifth WNBA championship. Standing in her way is Stewart, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time league MVP, and the New York Liberty, who are seeking their first title in franchise history.

While Collier and Stewart are on opposite sides of the 2024 WNBA Finals, they will always be two of the most notable alumnae of Connecticut women's basketball.

Collier and Stewart won the national championship together at UConn in 2016 and are both members of the program's exclusive 2,000 points/1,000 rebounds club, joining other all-time UConn and WNBA greats Maya Moore, Tina Charles and Rebecca Lobo.

Here's a look at the most notable players who left an indelible mark on women's basketball both at UConn and in the WNBA:

Sue Bird

Two-time national champion

2002 women's college basketball player of the year

No. 1 pick in the 2002 WNBA draft (Seattle Storm)

13-time WNBA All-Star (record)

Four-time WNBA champion

All-time assists leader in WNBA history

Swin Cash

Two-time national champion

2002 NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player

No. 32 retired at Connecticut

No. 2 pick in the 2002 WNBA draft (Detroit Shock)

Four-time WNBA All-Star

Three-time WNBA champion

Tina Charles

Two-time national champion

2010 women's college basketball player of the year

No. 1 pick in the 2010 WNBA draft (Connecticut Sun)

2010 WNBA Rookie of the Year

2012 WNBA MVP

All-time leading rebounder in WNBA history

Napheesa Collier

2016 national champion

Two-time first-team All-American

No. 6 pick in the 2019 WNBA draft (Minnesota Lynx)

2019 WNBA Rookie of the Year

2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

Four-time WNBA All-Star

Rebecca Lobo

1995 national champion

1995 first-team All-American

1995 women's college basketball player of the year

No. 50 retired at Connecticut

1997 second-team All-WNBA

1999 WNBA All-Star

Maya Moore

Two-time national champion

Two-time women's college basketball player of the year

No. 1 pick in the 2011 WNBA draft (Minnesota Lynx)

2014 WNBA MVP

Four-time WNBA champion

No. 23 retired by Minnesota Lynx

Breanna Stewart

Four-time national champion

Four-time NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player

No. 1 pick in the 2016 WNBA draft (Seattle Storm)

Two-time WNBA MVP

Two-time WNBA champion

Two-time WNBA Finals MVP

Diana Taurasi

Three-time national champion

Two-time NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player

No. 1 pick in the 2004 WNBA draft (Phoenix Mercury)

2009 WNBA MVP

Three-time WNBA champion

All-time leading scorer in WNBA history

Check out the ESPN women's college basketball hub page and the ESPN WNBA hub page for more women's basketball coverage.