LOS ANGELES -- Sparks forward Cameron Brink said she was unsettled by the response she saw online to a call by the team for men to try out for the practice squad.

The Sparks, in a social media post last week, put out a call for male practice players to sign up for a tryout and got such an overwhelming response that the team stopped taking applications.

Brink did not oppose playing against men in practice, but she was not pleased with responses she saw to the flyer, which featured her and teammates Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson and Kelsey Plum.

We're looking for male practice players for the 2025 season. Do you have what it takes?



Join us for tryouts:

📅 Saturday, April 12

⏰ 10-12 PM

📍 El Camino College



Register & fill out the waiver today: https://t.co/pZwGxFj9IZ pic.twitter.com/Is794FF0PA — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) March 9, 2025

"My confession is I'm really icked out by the potential new practice players," Brink said on her "Straight to Cam" podcast that she co-hosts with Sydel Curry-Lee. "Usually, we use [USC] college guys that also do it for the women's team at USC.

"All the comments are, like, 'Let Cameron Brink back me down' or something about Rickea or something about Kelsey. ... Who are we trusting coming into this gym?"

The Sparks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brink, 23, won an NCAA championship with Stanford in 2021 before being selected by the Sparks with the second pick of the 2024 WNBA draft.

The 6-foot-4 defensive standout said she would not box out for rebounding position in practices with men.

"Lynne [Roberts], our new coach, is going to be screaming at me for not rebounding, but I'm not boxing out anyone," she said.

The Sparks will take on the expansion Golden State Valkyries in San Francisco when the WNBA season tips off May 16.

Reuters contributed to this report.