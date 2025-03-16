Napheesa Collier outlasts Aaliyah Edwards in three games to win the Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament. (0:19)

Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Napheesa Collier was named Unrivaled's inaugural MVP, the league announced Sunday ahead of the scheduled semifinals game.

Collier, who is one of the co-founders of the 3-on-3 league, has been one of the most dominant players in Unrivaled since it tipped off about two months ago.

Heading into the playoffs, she's the league's leading scorer, averaging 25.7 points, and is top five in rebounding with 10.6 per game.

She also took home the midseason one-on-one tournament, beating Aaliyah Edwards to win the $200,000 prize money. Collier gave half of the reward to her Lunar Owls staff and trainers.

With Collier at the helm, the Lunar Owls put together the best record in Unrivaled, going 13-1 on their way to the playoffs.

Collier's play in Miami is a continuation of her dominant 2024 WNBA season, in which she won Defensive Player of the Year and finished as the runner-up for league MVP while leading the Minnesota Lynx to the Finals.