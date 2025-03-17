Open Extended Reactions

The New York Liberty are acquiring guard Natasha Cloud from the Connecticut Sun, the teams announced Sunday.

The Sun are getting back the No. 7 pick in this year's WNBA draft and a 2026 first-round pick.

Cloud was first traded to the Sun from the Phoenix Mercury in the four-team deal that sent Satou Sabally to the Dallas Wings during free agency in February.

Last season, Cloud averaged 11.5 points on 39.7% shooting, 6.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game. Before her one-year stint with the Mercury, Cloud spent eight seasons with the Washington Mystics, where she was drafted in 2015 and won a championship in 2019.

Dishing Cloud is the latest move for a Sun team that lost all five of its 2024 starters and coach Stephanie White.

Cloud joining the reigning WNBA champion Liberty gives New York another veteran alongside Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu.