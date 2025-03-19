Open Extended Reactions

The Dallas Wings, who have the No. 1 overall pick in next month's WNBA draft, will play their June 27 game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at the 20,000-seat American Airlines Center, which is home to the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

The AAC is about 20 miles from College Park Center at UT-Arlington, which has a capacity of 6,251 and where the Wings are playing their 10th and expected final season since the franchise moved from Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2016.

The Wings are planning to move next year into an arena being renovated that is part of the Dallas convention center and less than 2 miles from the AAC.

"Having the best women's basketball players on the planet playing in a world-class venue such as American Airlines Center is truly fitting," Wings CEO Greg Bibb said. "Hosting this game at AAC provides our athletes with the well-deserved opportunity to be showcased in front of a record home crowd. Playing our first game in our future home city of Dallas offers our fans not only a new and unique opportunity to experience the WNBA but also enjoy a preview of what is to come."

The Wings are tabbing the June 27 game as "A Night in Dallas." It is expected to feature the three most recent No. 1 WNBA draft picks: the Wings' upcoming selection on April 14, Clark (2024) and Aliyah Boston (2023).

Dallas also hosts Indiana on Aug. 1. That game is still scheduled to be played at the Wings' usual home arena.